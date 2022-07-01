Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was the 'Last' Full House Cast Member He Thought Would Go to Jail

Emma Becker
·3 min read
Lori Loughlin (L) and Dave Coulier attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori Loughlin (L) and Dave Coulier attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dave Coulier has nothing but good things to say about his former Full House costar, Lori Loughlin.

In an interview with E! News, the actor opened up about his friendship with Loughlin over the years and the "strange turn" her life had taken after her involvement with the college admissions scandal.

While speaking highly of his costar, Coulier, 62, revealed that he never would've expected Loughlin, 57, to be the Full House cast member that was put behind bars.

"If you would have said at the beginning of Full House, 'Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," Coulier told the outlet.

"Everyone has their opinion," he added of Loughlin's involvement in the scandal. "There's a lot of untold story underneath that I don't think a lot of people know. We all make mistakes."

Since their time on the beloved sitcom, it seems as though little has changed for the costars and their tight-knit bond.

"Lori is my best girl friend in life," Coulier shared. "We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."

The actor, who is currently starring in and executive producing the new comedy series Live+Local, also referred to Loughlin as a "wonderful human being."

Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Mary-Kate Olsen / Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin
Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Mary-Kate Olsen / Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin

Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images The cast of Full House

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Says 'It's Still Hard' to Believe Bob Saget Is Gone During IG Live with John Stamos 

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer. The couple pleaded guilty in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin received two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 59, was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. The actress started her prison sentence in October 2020 and was released from the federal correctional facility by December of that year.

Since then, Loughlin has returned to acting and recently attended her first red carpet event. She also appeared on John Stamos' Instagram Live this month to pay tribute to their late Full House costar, Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9.

"People I don't know [come] up to me and [say], 'I'm so sorry for your loss' and people [talk] to me about how much Bob meant to them," she said in her rare social media appearance. "He was everyone's dad, he was part of everyone's childhood... it's still hard for me to believe that Bob is gone."

Coulier also spoke about Saget's passing with E! News and noted that the bond between the Full House cast has gotten even stronger following the tragedy. "We realize how precious life is and how quickly this clock is ticking," he explained.

Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin Full House
Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin Full House

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin on Full House

RELATED: Dave Coulier Would Do Another Full House Revival 'in a Heartbeat': 'We're Always Raring to Go'

Coulier, who was known for playing Joey Gladstone on the sitcom, expressed similar sentiments in March while chatting with PEOPLE at the first-ever 90s Con.

"We pull together as a family during moments like this," he explained. "We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."

Coulier added: "It's incredible to have a group of people in our lives like this, where we know we're going to get that instant support system. It's pretty special."

In addition to Coulier, Loughlin, Saget and Stamos, Full House also starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie SweetinMary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger.

