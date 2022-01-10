Dave Coulier Mourns Death of Full House Costar and 'Brother' Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Bob Saget; Dave Coulier

Leon Bennett/WireImage Bob Saget, Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier is honoring his longtime friend Bob Saget.

"My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," Coulier, 62, wrote on Twitter late Sunday night.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet. He was 65.

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Coulier also paid tribute to Saget on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of himself and the late star posing hand-in-hand on a red carpet. "I'll never let go, brother. Love you❤️," Coulier captioned post.

Coulier and Saget famously starred as Joey Gladstone and Danny Tanner in the hit ABC sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995. The series followed Joey, Danny and Danny's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) who move in together to help raise Danny's three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after the death of Danny's wife.

Coulier and Saget reprised their roles in the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.

Other members of Saget's Full House family have also paid tribute to him on social media.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos, 58, tweeted.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," said the Olsens, 35, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

"I don't know what to say . I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," wrote Cameron Bure on Twitter.

Andrea Barber, who starred as D.J.'s best friend Kimmy Gibbler, shared: "This one hurts. 💔 He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again."