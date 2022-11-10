Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle

Elaine Chappelle, Dave Chappelle walk the red carpet at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY on February 15, 2015

Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, have been together since the '90s, though little is known about the early days of their romance.

The two have kept their relationship and their family life extremely private. Elaine rarely appears at public events with Dave, and they keep a fairly low profile living at their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

The comedian — who stirred up controversy and received backlash from the LGBTQ community after making transphobic jokes in his 2021 Netflix standup special The Closer — has said his family prefers the quiet of their Ohio life. "We don't live in Hollywood, there's no paparazzi trying to get their picture," he said during a 2020 appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Here's everything to know about Dave Chappelle's wife, Elaine Chappelle.

She's an extremely private person

Elaine keeps a very low profile. She's rarely seen out in public with Dave, and he doesn't speak about her often in interviews or in his comedy.

She does have a private Instagram profile and counts Chrissy Teigen as one of her nearly 700 followers. Her bio reads, "'What other people think of me is none of my business.' – Eleanor Roosevelt."

She and Dave met in Brooklyn

Dave met Elaine in Brooklyn, New York, before becoming a household name.

"She was with me when I was poor," the comedian previously joked to Howard Stern. The couple got married in 2001, though they haven't revealed any details about their nuptials.

She is a mom of three

Elaine and Dave have three kids together: two sons, Sulayman and Ibrahim, and a daughter, Sanaa.

In an interview with The A.V. Club, Dave said having his first son was "the best thing that ever happened" to him.

She and Dave live in Ohio

Dave might be one of the biggest comedians out there, but he prefers to keep a low profile in his everyday life.

Dave and Elaine live on a 65-acre farm in Yellow Springs, Ohio. At an Ohio music festival in 2006, he said, "Turns out you don't need $50 million to live around these parts, just a nice smile and a kind way about you. You guys are the best neighbors ever … that's why I came back and that's why I'm staying."

She didn't know Dave was going to South Africa

In 2005, Dave famously abruptly walked away from the third season of his hit sketch comedy series, Chappelle's Show, and fled to South Africa, turning down a $50 million deal in the process.

During a 2006 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Dave joked about his wife's reaction to him turning down the contract.

"My wife's still a little salty at me," he said. "She's not mad at me, but don't think you're going to walk away from $50 million and your wife's just going to be cool with that."

He later talked to Oprah Winfrey about his decision to walk away. "One, I needed a break," he recalled. "Two, we have family and friends down there. I felt like it was a place where I could really reflect … and here's the other thing: I was only gone for two weeks! They made it sound like it was so mysterious."

He also shared that he didn't call Elaine before he left. "It wasn't that I didn't tell my wife," he said. "It was [more] like, 'I'm not telling her until after I'm gone.' Which was a mistake, but it wasn't a crazy mistake."

She helps keep Dave in the loop on what people are saying about him

Elaine might stay behind the scenes when it comes to Dave's career, but she's also his support system. During a 2017 interview on New York radio station Hot 97, Dave once said he doesn't seek out what people are saying about him online.

"My wife, if it gets real bad, she'll let me know, like, 'Oh, you should look into this,' " he said. "But for the most part, I try not to pay attention to it … I try to keep my business small enough so it can still be authentic enough."

She's made a few public appearances to support Dave

Elaine has stepped out to support her husband on a few rare occasions.

In 2019, she accompanied Dave to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., where the comedian was given the Mark Twain Award for American Humor. In a video from the ceremony, Elaine can be seen proudly recording her husband's acceptance speech on her phone. She was also by her husband's side when he was named one of GQ's Men of the Year in 2014.

Most recently, Elaine was photographed alongside Dave and supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris in January 2022.