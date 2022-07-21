Dave Chappelle's Show Moved to Different Venue in Minneapolis Following Backlash: 'We Let You Down'

Shafiq Najib
·4 min read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere/Getty

Dave Chappelle's comedy show on Wednesday in Minneapolis has been switched to a different venue after the club faced criticism from the public for booking the comedian.

Chappelle's performance was canceled and moved from First Avenue to a new location called Varsity Theater hours before the show was scheduled to take place.

Chappelle's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

"To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," the venue wrote in a statement via Instagram. "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls."

"The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission," the statement continued. "We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."

RELATED: Dave Chappelle to Executive Produce 4 Comedy Specials for Netflix Following The Closer Criticism

In the statement, the club — which is located in the same city where multiple protests broke out following the 2020 murder of George Floyd — said they welcomed feedback for anyone who disagreed with their decision.

Varsity Theater, where Chappelle, 48, was already scheduled to perform on Thursday and Friday, confirmed it would also be hosting him on Wednesday via a statement on Twitter.

"Attention Dave Chappelle Fans! The show scheduled for tonight at First Ave has now been moved to Varsity Theater," the establishment tweeted. "Your tickets from First Ave will be honored. Doors open at 8PM and we highly recommend arriving early. This event will be a phone-free experience."

Chappelle has found himself embroiled in several controversies as of late.

Last year, he made several jokes that targeted the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people, in The Closer, which premiered in October on Netflix. The streamer has since faced mounting criticism from viewers and employees over providing a platform for anti-LGBTQ views.

While speaking out over the controversy, Chappelle said he stood by what he said during the stand-up special but was open to a discussion with the LGBTQ community about concerns he was perpetuating transphobia.

"It was said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix, and I refused. That is not true," he said in a video posted to Instagram, which appeared to be taken during a stand-up comedy show.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts on June 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts on June 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Shannon Finney/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If they invited me, I would have accepted it, although I'm confused about what we're speaking about," he continued. "I said what I said. And, boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I'm the only one that can't go to the office anymore."

Chappelle added that he doesn't "blame" the LGBTQ community for the controversy, claiming that "it's about corporate interest."

"For the record, and I need you to know this. Everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supporting," he shared in part. "So I don't know what all this nonsense is about."

Following the criticism, Chappelle teamed up with Netflix to host and executive produce four comedy specials, collectively titled Chappelle's Home Team, which was announced in February. The specials are stand-alone shows that each feature a different comic introduced by Chappelle.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles

Then, in May, Chappelle was knocked to the ground by a man in a black hoodie who rushed the stage while he was performing a set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

That man was later identified by police as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who attempted to flee but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team.

Police initially said that Lee would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon – he was allegedly carrying a "replica handgun-slash-knife" – which is a felony, but on May 5, a Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesperson issued a statement to PEOPLE saying, in part, that the office "has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration."

Hours after the case was referred, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced new charges against Lee, including battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance.

Weeks later, Lee was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December. He pleaded not guilty and his attorney, Chelsea Padilla, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • De Grasse narrowly advances to world 100-metre semifinals with late surge

    EUGENE, Ore. — For much of Andre De Grasse's 100-metre heat on Friday night, the rust from not racing and the ravages of COVID-19 seemed apparent. But with about 20 metres to go, the six-time Olympic medallist found another gear to surge into second place, automatically qualifying for Saturday's semifinals at the world track and field championships. "Good to just kind of get the rust off today," De Grasse said. "So, now I can just … let it all out (Saturday) in the semifinals. It's going to be a

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title. Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player fini