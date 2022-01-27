Dave Chappelle's controversial Closer special among Producers Guild of America Awards nominations

Hollywood's leading producers have named the best movies and TV shows of the last year, as the Producers Guild of America announced its annual awards nominations — including Netflix's Closer stand-up special that features comedian Dave Chappelle's headline-making controversial remarks about the transgender community.

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle

Mathieu Bitton/Netflix Dave Chappelle in 'The Closer'

The PGA Awards deemed the special as one of the best-produced projects of 2021 among its Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television category after Chappelle drew ire from LGBTQ leaders.

"Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening," Chappelle's rep previously told PEOPLE after the star endured intense backlash for his comments, which even prompted several Netflix employees to stage a walkout. "At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure our communities will come together."

Other popular TV projects like HBO's Succession, Netflix's Squid Game, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and Disney+'s WandaVision hit big among the PGA Awards nominations list, while steadfast film contenders in the Oscars race showed up as well, including Dune, West Side Story, Belfast, The Power of the Dog, CODA, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick... Boom!, King Richard, and surprise nominee Being the Ricardos.

Dune / Succession / West Side Story
Dune / Succession / West Side Story

Chiabella James/Warner Bros.; Macall Polay/HBO; Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios The 2022 PGA Awards nominations include 'Dune,' 'Succession, and 'West Side Story.'

As previously announced, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, filmmaker George Lucas, prolific producer Kathleen Kennedy, and former Universal president Mary Parent will receive individual honors at the 33rd PGA ceremony.

Made up of roughly 7,000 film, TV, and new media producers, the PGA is — next to the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild — considered to be one of the most influential and precursor voting bodies on the awards trail, with many of the PGA's members spilling over into the Academy's ranks.

The two groups' tastes routinely align. Since the PGA's first ceremony recognizing films released in 1989, all of the PGA's Best Theatrical Motion Picture winners have gone on to either win (22 titles, including last year's Nomadland) or be nominated (the remaining 11) for the Academy Award for Best Picture — including the 2013 Sandra Bullock blockbuster Gravity, which tied with eventual Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

On top of sharing membership, the PGA has a similar voting method to the Academy's, as it has adopted the preferential ballot system. Since the Academy and the PGA both expanded their respective number of nomination slots in 2009, the PGA has typically recognized between seven and nine movies each year that end up competing among the Academy's Best Picture set.

This year's winners will be revealed at the guild's March 19 ceremony. See the full list of 2022 PGA Awards nominations below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Cobra Kai
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All the Way
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes
Allen v. Farrow
The Beatles: Get Back
Queer Eye
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America's Got Talent
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul

Stanley Kramer Award:

Rita Moreno

Milestone Award:

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy

David O. Selznick Achievement Award:

Mary Parent

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she