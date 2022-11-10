Dave Chappelle's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Emily Weaver
·5 min read
Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Lester Cohen/WireImage

When it comes to his family, Dave Chappelle is notoriously private.

The comedian and his wife, Elaine, first met while he was still trying to get his comedy career off the ground in New York City in the '90s. The two tied the knot in 2001, just two years before welcoming their son Sulayman, 21, in 2003. The Chappelles became a family of five with the additions of son Ibrahim, 19, in 2003, and daughter Sanaa, 13, in 2009.

Despite his life in the spotlight — the comedian made headlines in 2021 after his Netflix special The Closer received backlash from the LGBTQ community over transphobic jokes — Dave has kept his family out of the public eye. In 2006, the Chappelles moved to Yellow Spring, Ohio, away from all the noise of Hollywood. During a CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King in 2017, the stand-up comic compared his 65-acre farm to a "nature reserve" where he and his family are allowed to "run free."

"We don't live in Hollywood, there's no paparazzi trying to get their picture," Dave said of their very private life in Ohio on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in 2020. "The community protects them in that sense." Dave and Elaine also refrain from posting about their kids on social media.

Dave Chappelle, Elaine Chappelle (R) and their daughter attend the 18th Annual Mark Twain Prize for Humor at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on October 18, 2015 in Washington, DC
Dave Chappelle, Elaine Chappelle (R) and their daughter attend the 18th Annual Mark Twain Prize for Humor at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on October 18, 2015 in Washington, DC

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Dave has fostered his late father's parenting style as well. His number one rule? Always tell your kids, "I love you."

"I don't believe in leaving my children's presence without telling them I love them," he said on Letterman's show.

Here's everything to know about Dave Chappelle's three children: Sulayman, Ibrahim and Sanaa.

Sulayman Chappelle, 21

The couple welcomed their first child, son Sulayman, in 2001. Dave opened up about fatherhood and how it's had a positive influence on his career while appearing on CBS This Morning in 2017. "Everything changed after I had children," he said. "I took my professional life more seriously. And I think, as a dude, I had more depth after I had kids."

As Sulayman gets older, Dave is realizing just how much he and his son have in common — specifically, when it comes to their hobbies. During his 2019 Netflix stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave jokingly recalled when he discovered Sulayman smokes marijuana.

"I went into my older son's room … and I found these notebooks and I started going through the notebooks," he said. "There was all this wonderful poetry in it … Then I looked through his drawers and I opened up his middle drawer and I found his rolling paper. I looked down at them papers and said, 'Oh, that's where the poetry's coming from.' "

He joked, "I mean, I smoke weed. But I mourned my son's innocence."

Ibrahim Chappelle, 19

Dave and Elaine welcomed their second child, son Ibrahim, in 2003. While Dave enjoys being a father, parenthood hasn't come without a few hardships along the way for the comedian. During an episode of Project Dad, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Original, Dave revealed that traveling solo with kids is "one of the scariest things I've ever done in my life." He added, "Everything they need, you just have to be on it."

"The days are long, but the years will fly by," he added.

Much like his older brother, Ibrahim has been a source of laughs in Dave's stand-up comedy specials. The comedian worked one of his favorite stories about his middle child into his 2017 Netflix special The Age of Spin: the time Ibrahim asked for tickets to see Kevin Hart live.

"I was at home and my son busted in and said 'Dad, Dad, I need $250 ... Kevin Hart is coming to town and I want to see his show,' " Dave recalled his son saying.

Reluctantly, Dave took him to see Hart's set, and apparently, Ibrahim thinks the Ride Along star's humor is funnier than his dad's. "My son was slapping his knee, 'Ha ha ha ha ha ha,' " Dave said during his own set, expressing his jealousy. "'Uh … I do this too,' " the dad of three added.

Ibrahim also embarrassed his dad when Hart asked the father and son to join him for dinner. "My son pushed past me with some cold s--- and said, 'Actually Mr. Hart we haven't eaten for several hours,' " Dave shared.

Sanaa Chappelle, 13

Dave Chappelle and his daughter Sonal Chappelle attend the premiere of A Star is Born during the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 9, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dave Chappelle and his daughter Sonal Chappelle attend the premiere of A Star is Born during the Toronto International Film Festival, on September 9, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

VALERIE MACON/AFP

Born in 2009, Sanaa is the couple's youngest child and only daughter. When she was just 9 years old, she landed her first movie gig and got to act alongside her father in the 2018 film A Star is Born. Dave played Jackson Maine's (Bradley Cooper) best friend Noodles, while Sanaa played his daughter. The father-daughter duo later attended the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival together.

As the years and comedy tours go by, Dave says being on the road away from his family never gets easier. On Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, the comedian said he had a major "wakeup call" when he returned to an empty home after his last tour.

"I see my age in my children," Dave said. "When my kids were little and the tour bus would pull up to the house, [they'd] spill out. 'Dad is home, hooray!' Then as the years went on, they'd get less interested. 'Hey everybody, look: It's Mr. Promises back from the road,' " he joked.

Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Whitecaps draw Real CD Espana in Champions League opening series

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps will launch their third Champions League campaign in early March against Honduran side Real CD Espana. The official draw for the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 was held Monday night in Miami. The Whitecaps, who failed to qualify for the Major League Soccer playoffs this season, secured their Champions League berth after defeating Toronto FC on July 26 in the Canadian Championship Final at B.C. Place. The teams played to a 1-1 tie and the Whitecaps won 5

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.