Dave Chappelle Sings ‘Creep’ With Foo Fighters In Surprise Appearance

Comedy icon Dave Chappelle joined the Foo Fighters on stage in New York City on Sunday night, where he led the band in a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

Chappelle was introduced by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl as the crowd cheered in what was the first first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden since the dawn of the pandemic last year:

On Saturday, Chappelle made his own bit of post-pandemic history with the first full-capacity show at Radio City Musical Hall since the coronavirus first hit last March.

But performances were open only to fully vaccinated fans.

The Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, making Grohl a two-time member of the exclusive club after receiving the honor for his work with Nirvana in 2014.

