Dave Chappelle Says “I Hope They Don’t Take Anything Away From Me” After Opening ‘SNL’ With Risqué Jewish Jokes

Dave Chappelle certainly didn’t pull any punches, as usual, with his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian opened his nearly 15 minute set by addressing Kanye West’s recent antisemitism.

More from Deadline

“I renounce anti-semitism in all its forms – that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,” he started. “I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – The and Jews. No one does good after they say that.”

But in typical Chappelle form, he managed to get right up to the line himself as he continued to discuss the topic.

“I don’t think Kanye is crazy, he’s possibly not well. I’ve been to Hollywood, this is just what I saw. It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. There’s a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, doesn’t mean they run the place. You might go out in Hollywood and you might start connecting some kind of lines and you might adopt the delusion that Jews run showbusiness. It’s not a crazy thing to think but it’s a crazy thing to say out loud,” he said.

As he closed out his set, Chappelle, who didn’t address his own trans jokes that landed him in hot water with his last special, highlighted the difficulty talking about such subjects in today’s environment.

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk. About anything. I’m getting sick of talking to a crowd like this. I hope they don’t take anything away from me. Whoever they are,” he added.

Elsewhere, here’s a selection of Chappelle’s other jokes:

On Kanye West losing his sneaker deal

Ironically Adidas was founded by Nazis and they were offended.

Kyrie Irving

Kanye got in so much trouble Kyrie got in trouble.

Kyrie was nowhere near the Holocaust. In fact, he’s not even sure it existed.

Herschel Walker

I don’t want to speak badly of him because he’s Black but I have to admit he’s observably stupid.

Story continues

Donald Trump

News is declaring the end of the Trump era. In New York I can see how you might see the end of the Trump era. I live in Ohio amongst the poor whites and a lot of you don’t understand why Trump was so popular, but I get it, I hear it every day. He was loved because people in Ohio have never seen anyone like him. He’s an honest liar. He said, ‘I know the system is rigged because I use it’. Then he got out his Illuminati membership card and chopped a line of cocaine with it.

Melania Trump

The kind of chick that James Bond would smash but not trust.

Donald Trump’s Stolen Records

You know what I never stole from work? Work.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.