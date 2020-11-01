Dave Chappelle To Host Post-Election ‘Saturday Night Live’

Peter White
View photos

Dave Chappelle is to host next week’s Saturday Night Live.

The comedian will front the NBC show’s sixth consecutive show of the season on November 7.

It marks Chappelle’s first role hosting the show since he made his debut the weekend that Donald Trump became President.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View photos