Dave Chappelle hijacks Michael Che’s interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor Michael Che appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday from Dave Chappelle ’s house in rural Ohio, and Chappelle became a much bigger part of the interview than Kimmel could have hoped for. Chappelle repeatedly, and hilariously, interrupted the interview, at first to promote his podcast, The Midnight Miracle , but as it wore on, he jumped in to answer questions and make some jokes.

Chappelle has been hosting outdoor shows near his home since last summer, where Che performed in the past, and again Thursday night, along with comedians Dane Cook, Luenell and Tony Woods. While some performers stay at Chappelle’s house while in town, others stay at a local hotel. Che belongs to the latter group, and he and Chappelle had interesting takes on the place Che said looks like it’s 200 years old.

“I think it’s haunted. It’s something,” Che said. “It’s a beautiful hotel though. I do like it.”

“You gotta see the place, it’s lovely,” Chappelle jumped in. “I saw Colonel Sanders’ ghost one night.”

Kimmel went on to ask Che about the performance space, but Chappelle was there to answer.

“You’re doing the show, you’re still doing it outside. Is that the plan tonight?” Kimmel asked. “Yes,” Che replied before Chappelle popped back on camera. “Yes, we’re doing it all outside, Jimmy,” Chappelle said. “We do it out in the cornfield, my neighbor’s cornfield. Not my land, my neighbor’s land.”

Kimmel asked Che about the weird gifts he and Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost get each other for their birthdays, and Chappelle had a weird birthday gift story he just had to tell.

“I have a weird gift story,” Chappelle said, leaning in toward the camera as Che leaned back laughing. “I have a weird gift story. I’m so sorry to interrupt, but it’s a good one. Years ago when I was doing Chappelle’s Show, it was Sean “P. Diddy” Combs ’ birthday. Guess what I bought him for his birthday. What do you get the guy that has everything?” “A pony?” Kimmel answered. “No,” Chappelle replied, “a Sean John sweatsuit. A velour Sean John sweatsuit.”

Viewers found Chappelle’s constant interruptions hilarious.

Dave Chappelle hijacking @jimmykimmel ‘s interview with Michael Che tonight was HILARIOUS. I’m gonna have to rewind this. — David Rivera (@davidrivera1202) June 4, 2021

And since Chappelle repeatedly interrupted for the purpose of promoting The Midnight Miracle, at first anyway, Kimmel figured he’d finally give him the chance to talk about it.

“Dave, do you have anything you’d like to plug before we go?” Kimmel asked sarcastically. “You know what, Jimmy?” Chappelle answered. “Because you said it like that, no.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

