Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder for Stabbing Attack on His Roommate

Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chapelle in the middle of his May 3 comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl, has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that his office filed the charge against the 23-year-old suspect, to which Lee has plead not guilty.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said District Attorney Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

More to come…