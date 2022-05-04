Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Performance, Arrest Made

Ryan Lattanzio
·3 min read

Updated, 10:30 am ET: An arrest has been made in the Tuesday night attack on Dave Chappelle during his performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The 23-year-old male suspect, Isaiah Lee, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held on $30,000 bail by the LAPD.

Earlier: Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage during his performance Tuesday night as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

More from IndieWire

The video footage first shared by TMZ shows a man rushing across the stage and then tackling the stand-up comedian during his set. After the attack, the assailant then tries to run offstage before he is seemingly reprimanded by security personnel and members of Chappelle’s own team.

As with a number of Chappelle’s recent tour dates, attendees could not use their phones, as they were sealed off in Yondr devices, meaning they could hold onto them but not access them. (Only designated “Phone Use Areas” throughout the venue allow access.) Video footage does indicate the man was dragged away by security.

NBC News Los Angeles has reported that the Los Angeles Police Department brought a man into custody with a replica gun that can eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly.”

Other videos emerging show the attacker climbing onto the stage and, later, after the attack, Chappelle falling to the ground, though he was not physically harmed. NBC News reports that the attacker was a member of the audience. The attacker was taken to the hospital with “superficial injuries” after being detained.

In video to emerge after the attack, Chappelle shouted out to Jamie Foxx, who apparently helped intervene amid the chaos. “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said Chappelle in video of the show to emerge later. Foxx joked that he thought it was part of the show.

After the incident as seen in video below, Chris Rock came onstage following the unprovoked incident and joked “Was that Will Smith?”

Reports, including in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, indicate that Chappelle after the attack joked, “It was a trans man.” This is in reference to the controversy surrounding his 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” which drew criticisms from the LGBTQ community alleging transphobic remarks. The issue led to staff walkouts in October 2021.

Per reports, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Bowl told the PA Media news agency that an investigation of the Hollywood Bowl incident is already underway: “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022, is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage at Hollywood Bowl

    Dave Chappelle was attacked during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles late on May 3, according to videos and eyewitnesses posting to social media.A clip posted to Twitter shows someone tackling the comedian, who was performing as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival.Footage by Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks shows a man being loaded into an ambulance outside the venue.According to ABC7, police responded at around 10:45 pm and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and knife was taken into custody.Video later showed an unharmed Chappelle continuing the show.Storyful has contacted police for more information. Credit: Brianna Sacks/Buzzfeed News via Storyful

  • Person Surrounded by Security After Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage

    A person was seen surrounded by security after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during a gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on May 3.Video footage posted by Dale Earnhardt shows a person surrounded by three members of security outside the Hollywood Bowl as a crowd look on.A voice can be heard saying: “get your f***ing hands off me!”A photo posted to Twitter showed someone tackling the comedian, who was performing as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival.According to ABC7, police responded at around 10:45 pm and a man who was reported to be armed with a gun and knife was taken into custody.Storyful has contacted police for more information. Credit: Dale Earnhardt via Storyful

  • Chris Rock asked 'was that Will Smith?' after Dave Chappelle stage attack

    Chris Rock joked about Will Smith onstage following Dave Chappelle attack

  • Kentucky has higher cancer mortality than anywhere else in the US. Check out the data

    The commonwealth had a higher cancer mortality rate than any other U.S. state in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But there’s been a decrease in mortality rates for some types of the disease.

  • Dave Chappelle: Comedian's attacker had replica gun and knife, police say

    A man suspected of assaulting comedian Dave Chappelle on stage had a dummy gun and knife, police say.

  • Chris Rock Takes Stage After Dave Chappelle Is Attacked And Jokes About Will Smith

    You can't make this stuff up.

  • ‘Was that Will Smith?’: Chris Rock jokes after Dave Chappelle attacked at Netflix comedy festival

    Chappelle was attacked by an audience member as he neared the end of his set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?