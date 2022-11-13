Dave Chapelle Takes On Antisemitism, 'Observably Stupid' Herschel Walker On 'SNL'

Controversial comedian Dave Chapelle tiptoed on a tightrope in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue as he challenged Kanye (now known as Ye) West’s antisemitic attacks, some stereotypes and censorship.

And everyone kept laughing — uproariously.

It was Chappelle’s first time hosting “SNL” since he sparked major controversy for transphobic jokes in his latest Netflix special “The Closer.” Some furious “Saturday Night Live” writers reportedly considered boycotting the program.

Chapelle didn’t address the transphobic jokes, but did take on other serious issues.

“I denounce antisemitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” Chapelle said right at the start of his monologue. Then he added: “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Chapelle explained that he almost always “pulls up immediately” for Ye when he gets himself into scrapes. But after West said he was going “death con 3” on Jews in an alarming tweet last month, Chapelle said he decided: “You know what? Let me see what happens first.”

The most maddening, he said, was that Ye tweeted the comment, then went to bed. “I was up all night worried: What is he going to do to the Jews?” said Chapelle.

Chapelle quoted Ye on the “Drink Champs” podcast last year when the rapper declared, referring to a contract he has with Adidas. that he “can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me.”

They “dropped him immediately,” said Chapelle. “Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis and they were offended. I guess the students have surpassed the teachers.”

Referring to other opinions about Ye, Chapelle said: “I don’t think Kanye is crazy at all. I think he’s possibly not well.”

He also pointedly noted that there are a lot of Jews in Hollywood, adding: Like a lots.” But “that doesn’t meant anything,” Chapelle added. “There are a lot of Blacks in Ferguson, Missouri. Doesn’t mean they run the place.”

He added: “I know the Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can’t blame that on Black Americans. You just can’t.”

As for the recent midterms, Chapelle called called Black Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker (who faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Rafael Warnock Dec. 6) “observably stupid” who has to think about Tic Tac Toe moves. Chapelle also called Walker the “most ominous sign” of the midterms.

Chapelle is convinced he gets why Donald Trump is so popular — because he’s an “honest liar.” Trump talks about how the wealthy like him can take advantage of most of American — then he does it again and again. White people are like “newborn babies, just woke up,” he continued.

Finally, in an apparent reference to the controversy about his “SNL” appearance — and his Netflix program — he said he no longer enjoys performing in front of large crowds.

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything,” he said. “It makes my job incredibly difficult. I love you to death, and I thank you for your support.”

Check out the full monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.