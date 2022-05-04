Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for details.

Chappelle was performing his standup routine at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chapelle thanked him for responding to the attack. Chris Rock was there as well, and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.

