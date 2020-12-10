Dave & Buster's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $48 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.11 per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.7 million.

Dave & Buster's shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.72, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

