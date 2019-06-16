Dave Brailsford: Chris Froome will 'return to top-level cycling' after serious crash

Chris Froome will resume his career if he can fully recover, according to Dave Brailsford.

The Great Britain and Team Ineos cyclist was hospitalised after crashing into a wall at almost 35mph last week.

The 34-year-old required six-hour surgery after at least three fractures - his elbow, right femur and ribs - as well as a broken hip.

But despite the severe injuries, the Ineos principal has backed Froome to continue his career.

"It's quite difficult to see that if I'm being honest with you," Brailsford told BBC 5 Live's Sportsweek, when questioned whether Froome will step back from cycling.

"I think he will try and get back. Who knows how this will impact on him, but I don't think it will be the case where he'll just say 'right, I'm satisfied now I'll hang up my wheels and call it a day'.

"I think he's more likely to really work hard in rehab and push himself really hard. He'll take the same approach to that I'm sure as he does to his sport.

"If I was a betting man I'd say yes we'll seem him back at some point in the future."

The four-time Tour de France winner was subsequently ruled out of July’s race - with reports suggesting he faces at least six months out - after the serious crash.

Reports also suggested he had fractured his neck in the collision before the fourth-stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

But Brailsford believes his team will use Froome’s ‘traumatic’ crash as extra motivation to deliver another victory.

"Yes, I think that would be entirely plausible and logical really," the 55-year-old added. "When something like that does happen, when it's quite traumatic, then it's a human reaction I think, so it would be no surprise at all.

"There's been quite an out-pouring of emotion afterwards, not only himself but among the team, and that's normal and I'm sure that will continue into the Tour."

