Dave Brailsford admits health concerns may force him to quit as Ineos principal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Whittle
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Régis Duvignau/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Régis Duvignau/Reuters

Dave Brailsford has admitted the stress on his health as a result of running Team Sky and now Ineos Grenadiers may force him to step down from his role as team principal.

Brailsford was a reclusive presence on this year’s Tour de France, in which his team’s best-placed rider was Richard Carapaz, third overall in Paris to winner Tadej Pogacar. The 57-year-old has been treated for both cancer and heart issues in the past two years, with his heart scare coinciding with spring’s hearings relating to Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor who was eventually found guilty of ordering banned testosterone for an unnamed rider.

Brailsford declined to discuss Freeman when speaking to the Guardian after this year’s Tour but he did admit his person wellbeing had very much moved to the forefront of this mind. “If I do have any further health issues, I won’t be able to continue,” he said. “I’m pretty clear about that.

“I’m trying to look after myself but I’m here to help other people, to lead and support other people. If the moment comes when you’re trying to supprt yourself more then it’s time to get out.”

Brailsford maintained that he was “as hungry as ever to win,” but said that “maybe I deal with it all better.” He added: “When you have what you think are life-threatening moments twice in the space of two years, you wonder what will happen. The cancer one was scary but manageable, but the heart issue felt different, way more scary. Then you start asking the question: ‘how long will my health last?’”

Brailsford, however, dismissed the suggestion that his recent health problems had been caused by the stress of the Freeman investigation. “It’s a stressful job, that goes with the territory,” he said. “Not only in the last year, but over the last ten years I think. When you’re successful like we have been, you get a lot of questions asked. Coming to France in the past, and the challenges we’ve had - it’s part of the job, and it takes some resilience to deal with that.”

For the second year running, Brailsford’s team has failed to add to its tally of Tour de France overall wins. He said: “When we came into the race, we knew were up against what we thought was going to be two very strong contenders in Pogacar and Primoz Roglic. We felt, off the back of the week long stage races [we had won], with the guys in form, that we’d be able to have a multi-pronged attack. But that first week Geraint crashed, there were crashes for the other guys and that changed the dynamic for us totally.

“We never got into the flow of it from there and it changed the opportunities for us. Roglic crashing out also changed the dynamic of the race so it ended up being a very different race than we expected.”

On the other hand I’m very proud of Carapaz,” Brailsford added. “He’s the first Ecuadorian to finish on the podium of the Tour, he’s ridden with such heart and commitment.

“This is our 34th Grand Tour and we’ve won 12 and I don’t think that’s an accident. There’s been two Grand Tours this year. We have won one and finished third in the other. We have won more stage races this year than we have ever won, so I’m not sure where any pessimism is coming from.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

    TOKYO — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Czech Republic team reporting the latest case Monday. Beach volleyball player Ondrej Perušic's opening game in seven days' time is now at risk after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Perušic and his playing partner were due to the begin their Olympic program on July 26 against opponents from Latvia. Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement they would ask to postpone the game until the i

  • Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony to be streamed online in 8 Indigenous languages

    Dorothy Stewart is excited to be among a group of hosts bringing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to their communities in Indigenous languages. CBC will be providing live online coverage of Friday's opening ceremony in eight Indigenous languages. "It's a privilege and I'm so honoured to be doing this," said Stewart, who will be hosting in Eastern Cree. Stewart, based in Montreal, is the host of the CBC North radio show Winschgaoug which airs across James Bay Cree communities in Quebec. She's been ta

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that t

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office