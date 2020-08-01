Dave Bautista tried to get Bane role in 'The Batman'

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 1, 2018 Dave Bautista gestures before the match REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Dave Bautista has forged quite an impressive movie career over the last decade or so.

After appearances in Smallville, Chuck, Relative Strangers, Wrong Side Of Town, The Man With The Iron Fists, and even Neighbours, the former wrestler really shot to prominence with his turn as Drax The Destroyer in Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Since then, he has reprised the character in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, in between portrayals in Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

He’s also set to appear in the Dune remake, and fought hard to make sure that James Gunn was rehired as the writer and director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Clearly this is only the beginning, though, as Bautista even set his sights on appearing in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman. The 51-year-old admitted as much on Twitter on Friday, responding to speculation that he might be in contention to play the villainous Bane by saying that it wasn’t true, but he had tried his best to be cast.

It makes sense that there wasn’t room for Bautista in The Batman as Bane, who was previously brought to life on the big-screen by Tom Hardy in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Dave Bautista had eyes on playing the role made famous by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises (Image by Warner Bros)

Joining Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, is Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, with Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright rounding out the already packed cast.

We’ll get to see what they have in store for us when The Batman is finally released on October 1, 2021, although that date could be pushed back even more because of the Coronavirus pandemic.