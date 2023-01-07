Dave Bautista Would Lead a Denis Villeneuve Film ‘for F*cking Free’ After ‘Dune: Part Two’

Christian Zilko
·2 min read

Dave Bautista thinks his acting career is just getting started, but he has already collaborated with an impressive roster of directors. After ascending to movie stardom through his role as Drax in James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, he went on to work with the likes of Denis Villeneuve, Taika Waititi, and Rian Johnson.

The former wrestling star has made no secret of his desire to expand that resume as he shifts his focus to serious acting roles. But there’s one director that he’s already eyeing a reunion with.

In a new interview with GQ, Bautista praised the experience of working with Denis Villeneuve on “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dune: Part II.” The actor says that he thinks playing a lead role in a Villeneuve movie would be the ultimate test of his acting abilities. And he’s not going to let money get in the way of that challenge.

“If I could be a number one [on the callsheet] with Denis, I would do it for fucking free,” Bautista said. “I think that’s how I could find out how good I could be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light, sees the performer that I want to be. That might be how I solve the puzzle.”

Bautista went on to express relief that his obligations to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be over after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters next spring. He explained that he has little interest in going down the path of other former wrestlers like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and is hoping to prioritize intimate dramas over larger action roles.

“I never wanted to be the next Rock. I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor,” he said. “Honestly, I could give a fuck [about being a movie star]. I don’t live a great big glamorous life. I live here in Tampa. I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame. I just want to be a better actor. I want respect from my peers. I don’t need accolades—I really don’t, man. It’s about the experience, about knowing that I accomplished something.”

