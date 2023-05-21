Dave Bautista lands next lead movie role following MCU exit

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Dave Bautista has landed his next lead movie role following his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who played Drax the Destroyer for the last time in Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3, will front the action comedy The Killer's Game.

The plot centres on an assassin named Joe Flood, played by Bautista, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to order a hit on himself, preferring to be murdered rather than die in protracted pain.

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Related: Marvel boss calls Dave Bautista "one of the best actors" in the MCU

However, he then finds out that he doesn't actually have a terminal illness at all, and now has an army of people out to kill him that he now needs to fight off. Deadline reports that Lionsgate has taken the film to the Cannes Film Festival to find buyers this week.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Sir Ben Kingsley and The Mummy's Sofia Boutella are also starring in the film (via Deadline), but their roles have not been revealed yet.

The Killer's Game has been directed by stunt performer turned stunt co-ordinator turned Day Shift (the 2022 Netflix vampire film starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg) director JJ Perry.



Miikka Skaffari - Getty Images

Related: Marvel star Dave Bautista questions if he's too "unattractive" for rom-coms

Second Chance's Rand Ravich and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Simon Kinberg wrote the script adapting Jay Bonansinga's novel, while James Coyne has performed some recent rewrites.

Now that's he done with the MCU, would Bautista ever play another comic book role? "I'm open-minded to any role. I'm open-minded to any genre. I'm just open-minded about my career," he told Digital Spy recently.

The Killer's Game is set to start production this summer. Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 is out in cinemas now.

You Might Also Like