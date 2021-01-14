Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey is the marquee matchup for Packers vs. Rams on Yahoo Sports app
The scouting report on the Green Bay Packers’ offense has been discussed often. The Packers have Davante Adams in the passing game, and not much else. That has been more than enough during a great Packers season.
The Los Angeles Rams have perhaps the one cornerback in the NFL who can shadow Adams and perhaps keep him from taking over the game: Jalen Ramsey.
The Rams and Packers will face off Saturday in a divisional round playoff matchup at Lambeau Field, a game that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. The game will be decided by more than one great individual matchup.
But the battles between Adams and Ramsey will go a long way in determining who moves on to the NFC championship game. And it will be great entertainment for everyone tuning in.
Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey were both All-Pros
There weren’t too many players who shaped the 2020 NFL season more than Adams and Ramsey. Both players were first-team All-Pros.
Adams had 115 catches and 1,374 yards and led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches despite missing two games. He had almost double the receiving yards of anyone else on the Packers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 690) and no other Green Bay wide receiver had more than 33 catches.
Ramsey was simply phenomenal against many of the game’s superstar receivers, and probably deserves consideration for NFL defensive player of the year. There aren’t many true shutdown corners in the NFL, but Ramsey has an argument to own that title.
— Kevin Patra (@kpatra) January 13, 2021
Adams averaged 10.6 targets per game, and that’s with every opponent knowing the Packers would be peppering him with passes. Green Bay isn’t going to ignore Adams just because he’s facing Ramsey, no matter how good Ramsey has been.
It sets up to be a fantastic one-on-one matchup.
Adams: Ramsey is ‘super elite’
Adams said Ramsey is “super elite,” but it’s his style to dictate the matchup to his opponent, not the other way around.
“It's just basically rooted in my confidence and the way that I play,” Adams said, according to the Packers’ site. “There's certain guys who dictate or change the way they play based off who they're playing, and that still may translate to success for them, but the way that I play is, like I say, I'm in the driver's seat.”
Ramsey was asked about shadowing DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks ahead of a Week 16 game, and his answer applies to the matchup against Adams on Saturday.
“I live for these type of matchups,” Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I was brought here to stop guys like him.”
The Packers will scheme ways to move Adams around and put him in advantageous situations. Having Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball certainly will help. Ultimately, Adams’ success — and perhaps the success of the Packers’ offense as a whole — will come down to his ability to beat Ramsey on an island, something a few of the league’s best receivers weren’t able to do in other games this season. It’s one-on-one competition at its finest, with two great athletes trying to get the best of one another.
It’s rare to get a one-on-one matchup like this between two of the NFL’s best players. It’s even better with a spot in the NFC championship game on the line.
More from Yahoo Sports: