Davante Adams thinks Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr is a Hall of Famer

Davante Adams hasn't shied away from comparing Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers in the past, and he continued to praise his Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and teammate in their first training camp together.

Adams, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas earlier this offseason, called Carr a Hall of Famer when asked about his own transition from Rodgers to Carr.

“Any time you change quarterbacks from a Hall of Famer to a Hall of Famer ... it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams told CBS Sports. "Both are great players and great to be around."

It's an innocuous comment, but one that will certainly raise some eyebrows. Adams already said Rodgers and Carr were "really similar" when it came to their talent and ability, which many pundits disagreed with initially.

Carr's numbers are also not nearly as good as Rodgers' was during his first eight years as the Packers' full-time starter. They both completed 65 percent of their passes over that stretch, but Rodgers has more touchdowns, wins and fewer interceptions than Carr. Rodgers also won a Super Bowl and two MVPs during that stretch.

But, perhaps, Adams is playing the role of clairvoyant when it comes to Carr's career trajectory. Maybe he believes he'll help unlock Carr's Hall of Fame potential. Adams himself made the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons and is a first-team All-Pro in consecutive seasons. He's averaged at least 83 receptions, 1,015 yards and nine touchdowns a year over his eight-year career.

The two were also best friends and teammates during their legendary two-year tenure at Fresno State where they individually led the nation in multiple statistics.

Carr has a long way to go before he can live up to Rodgers' legacy, but in 2022 he'll have perhaps the best supporting cast of his career with Adams in the fold. Las Vegas also hired long-time New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels to lead the team, extended slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and still has two good offensive playmakers in tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders made the playoffs in 2021 despite firing Jon Gruden midway through the year and even beefed up their defense with edge rusher Chandler Jones.

While the Hall of Fame talk might be a bit premature, the Raiders certainly will be competitive in arguably the toughest division in football.