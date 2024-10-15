Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams is officially back with one of his favorite quarterbacks, and to celebrate, he posted an interesting video to his Instagram.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about Adams getting out of Las Vegas and landing somewhere. But nothing seemed concrete until Tuesday. News broke that Davante and his old pal Aaron Rodgers can't stay away from each other. Adams was traded to New York for a conditional third-round pick that could become a second-round pick.

As you might suspect, there might be a lot of emotions about leaving the Raiders to head to the Jets. But Adams is seemingly fine? Shortly after the news broke, he posted a three second video of one of his children laughing in the camera to his Instagram story. Maybe it's just purely a coincidence, but the timing is impeccable.

Davante Adams’ post on his Instagram story a few minutes ago… pic.twitter.com/u6VYR7O9Wm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2024

More NFL!

The Jets traded for Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers is out of excuses

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Jerry Jones’ expensive and bloated Cowboys are once again going nowhere

Bill Belichick blasted Jets owner Woody Johnson for firing Robert Saleh

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Davante Adams summed up the Jets trade with a 3 second Instagram video