My daughter won’t be getting a phone, until she turns, oh 45…

My daughter just turned 10. “How did that happen?” I exclaimed to my husband, who replied with a brain-numbingly tedious explanation of night following day, and days accumulating over time, until they became years. But you, dear reader, know what I mean. One minute your baby is a … well, baby, the next they are demanding an iPhone and tweensplaining to you who Taylor Swift is, as if said tween had not been conceived to a soundtrack of We are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

When I moved into double digits, I asked my mother if turning 10 meant I could now stay up until 10. It being 1990, I was given a clip round the ear and sent up a chimney. Oh, for the simple days of the last century! Today, turning 10 seems to come with an expectation of a smartphone and a sim card loaded with mobile data. “But everyone else in my class has a phone,” pleaded my daughter for months before her birthday, “everyone else” being three children out of a form of 30. But when you are 10 and have grown up watching your parents stare zombie-like at a tiny screen, three feels like everyone.

Anyway, my daughter will not be getting a phone from me until she is at least … oh, I dunno, 45. It’s bad enough trying to navigate her use of Horse Riding Tales, a seemingly-innocuous app in a sea of terrifying portals into a deep and murky online underworld. I let her play Horse Riding Tales on my phone from time to time because it is rated age 4-plus and what, I reasoned, could possibly go wrong with a game that involves nothing more than winning rosettes for good cantering? But the other day, while showing me her incredible progress from stable-hand to dressage star, I noticed a bubble pop up on her screen. “Hi, wanna chat?” Unbeknownst to me, this 4-plus rated game had a function that meant anyone at all could message my 10-year-old. She promised me that she had never used the feature, but I had to explain to her that Horse Riding Tales would need to be retired, and that we would have to reconsider her use of it until I worked out how to ban online chat functions. “But everyone in my class chats online!” she protested, and as I was soon to discover, this time “everyone” meant about half of her form.

When I chatted to other parents they told me their reasoning: their kids had older siblings, and it was hard to keep them away from computers; it’s just the way the world is now, and we need to get used to it; far better that they become tech savvy at 10, than turn up at secondary school clueless, where they will probably be bullied for this cluelessness. Perhaps I am a stick in the mud, or a prude, but I am horrified at the thought of 10-year-olds being able to chat online. It feels like the equivalent of sending them out onto Oxford Street and telling them they can speak to whomever they like. I cannot understand how quickly and easily so many of us have caved in as parents and said: fine, have a phone, or an iPad, and go chat to complete strangers on Roblox. “It’s just easier this way,” said one man I know, whose son has a group of friends who are all obsessed with this online gaming platform. To which I wanted to say: “It may be easier now, but what about in the long term, when your son’s brain has been exposed to god-knows-what, and you can’t reach him because all he is interested in is stored in a screen that fits in the palm of his child-sized hand?”

At this stage, it doesn’t feel as if Big Tech has much interest in protecting our children – only their own. While we hear all the time that Silicon Valley executives ban their kids from having devices, they have no problem pushing technology that is designed to be addictive to the rest of us. We are in the process of having our brains rewired by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, and we are all too busy scrolling through Instagram or TikTok to care. I have said this before and I will say it again: one day we will look back on our current, uncontrolled use of smartphones and social media in the same way we now look back at adverts for cigarettes.

Last week, Suella Braverman wrote a piece for the Telegraph outlining her concerns about Meta’s plans to roll out end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger. Though this would increase user’s privacy, it would also decrease the ability of the authorities to detect child abuse. “The Government supports user privacy. It is essential for online financial transactions and people have a right to talk freely to their friends. But Meta is pursuing end-to-end encryption in a way that stops it detecting child sexual abuse,” said Ms Braverman. “Social media companies have vast power, which must come with an adequately developed sense of responsibility. Meta’s platforms cannot become a safe haven for child sexual abusers.”

The schools minister Nick Gibb, speaking last week to my colleague Christopher Hope, said that he supported the ban of smartphones in the classroom. He added that if parents were worried about their children getting to school alone, then they should give them “brick phones”, which don’t support apps, to help kids make better use of their time at school. His words came days after Finland banned mobile phones in classrooms for all children aged between seven and 15, a move made to try and reverse falling exam results. Italy banned phones in classrooms last year, and France in 2018.

In Ireland, parents have taken matters into their own hands. The PTAs across eight schools in the seaside town of Greystones have adopted a voluntary “no smartphone until secondary” policy, in a bid to curb peer pressure.

“If everyone does it across the board you don’t feel like you’re the odd one out,” said Laura Bourne, one of the mothers behind the decision. “It makes it so much easier to say no. The longer we can preserve their innocence the better.”

We often think we need the Government to bring in rules and regulations, but only parent power is going to work when it comes to the might of Big Tech. So how about it, mums, dads and carers of the UK? Let’s come together and agree: no phones until secondary school, and even then, only brick phones, without social media. Our children deserve to be children for as long as possible. And if they want a smartphone with all the bells and whistles that entails, they can bloody well wait until they’re old enough to save up for one themselves.

