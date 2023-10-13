Daughter tells dad to buy lottery tickets — then win has family ‘singing and dancing’

A daughter urged her father to play a lottery game in Maryland.

He’s now $50,000 richer.

He bought five Big Money scratch-off tickets in Elkton, the Maryland Lottery said in an Oct. 13 news release.

“I wasn’t going to play that one, but my daughter talked me into it,” the man, who didn’t want to be identified, said to lottery officials.

When he scratched the last row on one of the games, he realized he had won thousands and he “couldn’t believe it.”

Then he shared the news with his wife and daughters.

“We started dancing and singing,” he said.

Now the lucky lottery player has plans to invest some of his money in a CD and his savings, and potentially a new home.

Elkton is about 50 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

