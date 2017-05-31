Daughter of ousted South Korean leader's friend 'unaware' of Samsung sponsorship details

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, then known as Chung Yoo-yeon, bites her gold medal as she poses after winning the equestrian Dressage Team competition at the Dream Park Equestrian Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - The daughter of a central figure in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of South Korea's president said she was unaware of details of Samsung Group's sponsorship of her equestrian career.

Arriving in South Korea from Denmark, Chung Yoo-ra told reporters that her mother had told her she was merely part of a Samsung equestrian team.

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee has been detained and accused of pledging bribes to a company and organizations tied to Chung's mother, including Samsung's financial sponsorship of her equestrian career.

