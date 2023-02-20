Daughter of Harrier Jump Jet inventor wins £2.5m will battle after cousin turned mother against her

Candice Harrison outside the High Court - Champion News

The daughter of the man who invented key parts of the Hawker Harrier jump jet has won a £2.5 million inheritance battle after using spy cameras to catch her cousin “turning her mother against her”.

Candice Harrison, whose father Arthur Harrison designed the parachute component for the jet’s ejector seat, sued her cousin Jonathan Greenwood, a builder, after he inherited £400,000 tax free in her mother's last will of 2017.

Candice, 63, claimed her cousin “turned her mother against her” as Julie Harrison became increasingly frail with dementia and persuaded her to change her will in his favour.

At the High Court In London, Judge Deputy Master Katherine McQuail ruled against Mr Greenwood, 61, accepting that he carried out a “campaign of undue influence” against his ageing aunt.

The court heard how Candice used secret cameras to catch Mr Greenwood red-handed asking Mrs Harrison to leave him more money and playing on her "false" fears about being put into a low-grade care home by Candice.

The late Arthur Harrison, inventor and father of Candice Harrison - Paul Keogh/Champion News

“From the transcript...I do infer that Mr Greenwood used and amplified Julie’s concern about her ability to stay in her home to try and persuade her to leave him money in her will and if necessary from her trust," Judge McQuail said.

She added: “At the time she made her will in 2017, the deceased harboured false beliefs that her daughter was taking her money without her authority and planned to sell her home and place her in a low-grade care home."

The judge nullified the 2017 will which left the £400,000 legacy to Mr Greenwood, reinstating an earlier 2012 will under which Candice will inherit almost all of her mother’s fortune.

'Ruined me financially'

Mr Greenwood must also pay a £120,000 lawyers’ bill for the trial.

Candice said earlier outside court that the case had “ripped the heart out of her”.

She branded her younger cousin “nasty” and said: “It’s ruined me financially and destroyed some emotional part of me.”

Arthur Harrison died in 2010 leaving all his wealth, including his share of the £1.2 million family home in Surrey, to Mrs Harrison.

A passionate animal lover who had a special fondness for foxes, she died in 2020 aged 89.