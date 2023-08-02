‘My daughter had a meltdown and never returned’: The rise in school absenteeism

Ghost children

Persistent pupil absence – or school refusal, as it is often known – has multiple possible causes. Forget the old-fashioned image of the recalcitrant child playing truant. Pupils absent from class today, sometimes called “ghost children”, are more likely to be suffering from mental health problems or, amid the cost of living crisis, may even be struggling to afford the school bus fare or uniform.

A statement from Not Fine In School, a group for the growing number of parents whose children are facing “attendance barriers”, describes how these “often relate to unmet special educational needs and disabilities (diagnosed or suspected), physical or mental illness, bullying and assault, trauma, excessive academic pressure, overly strict behaviour policies, a missing sense of belonging, and an irrelevant curriculum”.

Since the pandemic, the problem appears to be worsening. Authorities have been aware of a worryingly large cohort of children who are absent from the classroom. Almost 1.8 million children are estimated to have missed at least 10 per cent of school in the autumn term of 2021, while the number missing at least half of school was 122,000, according to data gathered from 145 local councils.

The evidence of how great an impact the Covid pandemic had on child and adolescent mental health and emotional development continues to pile up. This week, a report by the Institute of Fiscal Studies found that repeated lockdowns damaged the emotional development of almost half of all children.

But parents of those who have struggled to remain in school say the answer is not as straightforward as simply forcing unhappy children back into the classroom, whatever the consequences. Here are some of their stories.

‘Some days she would be crying in the toilets all day’

Anon, East Sussex

Until my daughter started secondary school, there were no real problems. She’s a bright girl and loves helping others, but things started to go wrong in Year 7, when she was around 11 or 12. The dog died, and my daughter was off sick for a week; nothing catastrophic but sometimes it doesn’t take much to knock a child’s confidence.

At school, they started taking her out of her form class for extra lessons but she ended up being scared to go back into class. She was told she could go to the special educational needs (SEN) department. But when she arrived, they turned her away because she didn’t actually have SEN, she had anxiety.

Some days she would be crying in the toilets all day. Then her form teacher tracked her down and had a word with her in front of other pupils, embarrassing her by telling her: “Everyone has worries.” We ploughed on through Year 7 but I wish I’d stood up to the school on her behalf. On the first day of Year 8 things came to a head. As my daughter got out of the car she was physically sick with nerves. “What am I doing to her?” I thought in horror.

So I decided to home educate her myself, right up until she had sat her GCSEs. I had to quit work to do this, so it’s been financially tough, but we made the right decision. My immediate family, who could see how bad things had become, agreed I couldn’t continue forcing her into that environment. Others said, “You can’t withdraw her, children have to go to school.” But she’s now about to start Year 12 at college and she’s like a different child. A few years ago she was a square peg who didn’t fit into the round hole that was her school. Today she is thriving again.

‘I feel completely let down by the education system’

Anon, Northamptonshire

Things really unravelled for my daughter when she moved to our local secondary in Year 7, at age 11. Within a few months of the move she had lost her confidence and by Year 8 she began withdrawing and was referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) for anxiety and depression, though she faced such a long wait for treatment that we eventually went private.

She was desperate to learn but some days simply couldn’t enter the school building. She started self-harming, had suicidal ideation, and eventually she stopped attending at all for three weeks. She never really recovered after that. Her psychologist worked with the school to put a plan in place to get her back in – it involved her being given a small windowless cupboard to work in. Finally, towards the end of Year 10, she had what the school called a meltdown, which resulted in the classroom being evacuated. The SENCo (Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator) then suggested that she was autistic. She never returned.

After that final day at school, we were told it would be best if we de-registered her altogether. “Otherwise we’d have to refer you for a fine or prosecution,” warned the school. She was diagnosed with autism after waiting three years, by which point so much damage had been done that she was no longer able to engage with education. She tried online school, she tried college, but struggled with both.

She’s now 19 and recovering at home from her latest mental health episode. I feel completely let down by the education system. She needed compassion, space to heal and an alternative educational path. But, as testified by the tens of thousands of members of Not Fine in School, the system isn’t set up to help those like her.

‘Simply attending, whatever this entailed, was the benchmark for success’

Anon, East Midlands

My son was diagnosed with autism at about 10 years old. Around a similar time, he started becoming more anxious and reluctant to go to school. I had varying degrees of success at getting him out of the car, through the gates and into the school office. If I managed to get him this far he would invariably collapse on the floor, mute and stimming (the repetitive body movements or noises sometimes seen in those with autism). I remember his head teacher stepping across him one morning in this state and simply glaring at him.

Looking back, I feel guilty that I considered every day that he got through the school gates a “success”, regardless of the emotional consequences for him. When he transitioned to secondary school, in the first term he only managed to get through the school gates a handful of times. On the occasions he did go in, he never saw the inside of the classroom. He’d be in the office of the staff member who ran the inclusion unit, hiding under the desk. That was considered the benchmark of success: that he simply attended, whatever this entailed.

We eventually got him into a specialist school but only after two or three years of trauma. He’s now 15 and thankfully doing much better. The education system is probably doing its best, but I sense it is overwhelmed by the challenge of supporting so many children who are struggling for varying reasons.

It seems to me that only by increasing funding and resources can children like my son be supported. There are so many children like him who deserve better. The “one size fits all” school system is an inefficient way to capture the diverse potential of the broad spectrum of SEN children in mainstream education.

The need to get children back on an even mental and emotional keel

Ellie Costello is director of Square Peg, a social enterprise set up in 2019 to effect change for children who struggle to attend school and their families. Here she shares her thoughts on school absenteeism.

The typical response to attendance difficulties is to blame poor parenting or a lazy child. But this is usually a harmful misunderstanding of what’s really going on. Any number of reasons can lie behind a child’s struggle with school attendance, but very often the causes exist outside of the home. They range from bullying to uniform, period or transport poverty, exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.

We are also facing a tsunami of child and adolescent mental health problems since the pandemic, while CAMHS has long been a “Cinderella” service, too short of resources to help all who need it. But rising persistent absence pre-dates the pandemic. In autumn 2018, data shows there were 750,000 persistent absentees. That had increased by almost a third to little short of a million a year later.

While no single factor is to blame, we have seen dramatic changes to the educational landscape in the past decade or so, in terms of both the levels of attainment expected and the stricter methods used to manage behaviour. Perhaps it’s time to ask difficult questions about both.

Covid has legitimised the conversation about children’s mental health, but we need to go further and start dealing with school absence differently. Threatening parents with a fine really doesn’t help. This is, by and large, not about parents failing in their duty. It’s about a complex raft of societal and personal problems set against a backdrop of underfunding and excessive focus on academic catch-up post-Covid, rather than on getting children back on an even mental and emotional keel, which is what they need.

