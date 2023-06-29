Daughter cashed in on dead mom’s benefits for years in Pennsylvania, feds say

A 70-year-old woman accused of taking her dead mother’s Social Security benefits for years has been indicted in federal court, authorities said.

In the indictment filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania, prosecutors said the woman stole about $21,483 in Supplemental Security Income from June 2018 to March 2020.

“The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits,” according to the Social Security Administration. “SSI payments are also made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.”

The stolen money had been deposited into her mother’s bank account after she died, according to a June 28 news release.

The daughter, of Pittsburgh, is charged with theft of government funds, records show.

If convicted, she’ll face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

The woman does not have a defense attorney listed in court records as of June 29.

