Daughter of 2-Time Super Bowl Winner Bruce Collie Killed in Plane Crash During Wisconsin Air Show

The aviator was one of four people killed in separate crashes during an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms

Devyn Reiley, the daughter of former San Francisco 49'er Bruce Collie, has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 30.

The aviator was one of four people killed in separate crashes during an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Saturday. The plane she was in went down into a nearby lake during the Experimental Airfare Association's AirVenture convention.



The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to PEOPLE: “A single-engine North American T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago, around 9 a.m. local time Saturday, July 29, after departing Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Two people were on board.”

After news broke that Reiley was one of the victims, her younger sister, Calyn Collie, shared a tribute with PEOPLE.

"I can confidently say she was one of my best friends, a beloved sister and friend to all who knew her," Calyn, 21, says. "Her inspiration, hard work, love for the Lord, joy, drive and love for life made her a beam of light, and she touched the lives of thousands."

"There is a bitter-sweetness that comes with losing her while she did what she loved with all her heart, flying airplanes," she continues. "My heart also is with my brother-in-law, Hunter Reiley. The three of us were inseparable, and I can fully attest that they had one of those marriages anyone would be jealous of."

"They recently celebrated their 3-year anniversary and still acted like newlyweds, they were the best of friends, did anything and together and loved every minute of sharing their passions together," adds Calyn. "I love you and miss you so much, Devyn. Fly High until we meet again."

After the first tragedy that claimed Reiley's life, two other helicopters collided mid-air over Wittman Regional Airport, killing two others — Mark Peterson, 68, of Foley, Alabama and Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio — local outlet NBC15 reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in another statement to PEOPLE: “A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided in mid-air while flying in the AirVenture ultralight area at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, around 1:30 p.m. local time Saturday, July 29. Two people were on board each helicopter.”

Dick Knapinski, a spokesman for the air show, told local outlets that both crashes are being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which it confirmed on social media.

NTSB investigating the crash of a North American T6 aircraft near Oshkosh, Wisconsin. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 29, 2023

“They did identify the victims from the t-26 accident Saturday morning, the pilot would be 30-year-old Devyn Reilly of Guadalupe, Texas, and the passenger 20-year-old Zach Koly Merano we do not have an immediate hometown on him,” Knapinski told WFRV Local 5.

Knapinski, the NTSB and the Experimental Airfare Association did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ahead of the tragedies, Bruce, who was drafted by the Niners in 1985, proudly posted about his daughter's love for aviation on his Facebook page.

"When you have multiple children you have multiple choices… our Devyn Reiley has always chosen aviation…," the two-time Super Bowl champ wrote along with pictures of Reiley in a plane. "God is so cool to give her a family that is ALL aviation… thank you Reily’s for being the family that she was destined for…"

A follow-up post after the tragedy was a photo tribute to his daughter after her death. "I trust You my King…. ALL THINGS to work together for good…," Bruce wrote.

In a GoFundMe page set up for Reiley's "beloved" husband Hunter, she wrote: "Please pray for our family, and weep with us for our losing her for a season, but rejoice in the promise of the New Heaven and The New Earth. We appreciate your support."



