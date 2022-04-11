Datingverse Explains What is "Dating to Earn"

Datingverse
·5 min read

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a pioneer in the Metaverse, Datingverse emerges as a breakthrough initiative to create a comprehensive ecosystem where individuals worldwide may connect, interact, have fun, and make money.

So far, SocialFi has been acknowledged as an unprecedented avenue to foster various interactions and connections, while also monetizing one’s activity. Nonetheless, the Datingverse brings forward a novel paradigm that sets out to go a layer deeper into the realm of human dynamics, namely those of romantic interactions and dating!


Exploring the depth of the Metaverse

Today's internet is essentially a two-dimensional world into which we may stare and engage only via little glass displays, and relationships feel dull, plain, and lack a certain element of closeness.

Datingverse, on the other hand, will be a three-dimensional world accessible through virtual reality headsets that will be much more like the one we already inhabit, except that it will be inhabited by computer avatars (rather than human people) and composed entirely of ones and zeros (instead of atoms).

That multimodal experience, the capacity to physically interact with a virtual world, is what will distinguish the Metaverse from the plain old internet we have all grown to know and love.

SocialFi – the advent of digital interactions

With more than half of the world's population currently spending an average of two hours a day on social media platforms, the industry's influence on society is obvious. Social media has irrevocably altered the way we live and communicate: it has irreversibly altered our society and rewired our minds for better or worse. One revolutionary path forward is traced by the advent of SocialFi.

Datingverse is a social metaverse for dating that utilizes Web 3 and virtual reality technologies, leveraging the cutting-edge potential of SocialFi. Unlike the Web 2.0 social networks we are accustomed to, SocialFi initiatives such as Whale, Rally,Yup, and RSS3 protect and secure users' personal data, distribute advertising profits equitably, and provide a more valuable user experience.

In addition, the SocialFi ecosystem has the potential to resolve copyright issues and enable content producers and users to make money via social interaction while safeguarding their personal interests in the virtual realm. Considering SocialFi's potential development in the Web 3.0 age, it is unsurprising to see the company take off in the near future.

Thus, SocialFi supplants outmoded social platforms and establishes itself as the dominant social notion in the internet's Web 3.0 incarnation, overcoming the issues of social platform hyper-centralization, market monopolization, and content diversity are addressed.

Given SocialFi's current growth trajectory, many feel it represents a significant advancement in the technology sector and a significant tool to safeguard users' personal interests in the virtual realm. While SocialFi is still in its infancy, it has the potential to have a huge influence on the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFT industry, as well as how we interact socially globally.

Dating more and earning more

As an iteration of SocialFi, Datingverse goes beyond the usual interactions of these platforms and implements a novel ‘dating to earn’ paradigm, while enabling fans to develop interactive connections with content producers through the subscription service. Furthermore, ‘dating to earn’ covers not just standard social behavior on Facebook and Twitter, but also subscription and reward-based behavior, such as OnlyFans.

In other words, SocialFi enables users to monetize and reward their social interactions. Decentralization reduces the platform's regulatory role, since all interactions become genuine digital assets at the users' complete disposal. Any individual may choose a date threshold and ultimately convert $DVC to ETH. The $DVC protocol is based on the 1155 standard, and there will be a total of ten billion issues.

Within the metaverse reality, dating encounters are far more similar to those in real life, making them more gratifying and thrilling, not to mention the wider variety of possibilities available. You may arrange dates in locations you have always wanted to visit but have not had the opportunity.

Each date in the Datingverse might be set up in the Dating Space, a multifaceted and interactive dating space. Each time, a temporary Dating Space is generated, with cryptography guaranteeing that interactive material is viewable only to participating individuals and that no content is preserved. As a result, no one, not even the servers of Datingverse, can decrypt or preserve your private chats.

As a result of the strong online engine offered by Datingverse, users may establish their own dating spaces and rent them out to other visitors on a short-term basis, allowing them to date in a completely unique manner that is impossible in the physical realm.

What has been before unimaginable in terms of dating and relationships is now becoming a reality. As we may know, dating and money are mostly frowned upon in our society, but the Datingverse wants to show how these two seemingly elements can converge and provide benefits for all the interested parties!

Uncovering the path forward for Datingverse

To gather additional early-stage research and development funds, as well as to identify early active participants and supporters, Datingverse will offer a beautifully-designed collection of 5000 Genesis NFTs created by some brilliant artists. The ERC-721A protocol will be used to construct these NFTs on the Ethernet mainnet.

Beyond the price guarantee, holders of the NFT will also be eligible for a future token airdrop of $DVC.The finds obtained via the Genesis NFT mint will be used mostly for project research and development, with a minor amount of the remaining cash going toward promotional reasons and the upfront purchase of specific collaboration tools. Furthermore, the experts behind the Datingverse have developed a plethora of advantages for Genesis NFT and will continue to do so as the project progresses.

The ultimate aspiration is that each Genesis NFT holder will be an ambassador for Datingverse for an extended period, promoting and presenting this fascinating service to as many people as possible.
Moving forward, Datingverse will continue to monitor technological advancements that will bring remote dating immeasurably closer to and ultimately replace traditional dating. Learn more about the novel Metaverse Dating paradigm by exploring the various channels of the Datingverse:

Website: https://datingverse.org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/datingverse
Litepaper: https://docs.datingverse.org/

CONTACT: admin@datingverse.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;