Dating Around 's Gurki Basra Is Now Dating James Adolphus — the Netflix Series' Director

When Gurki Basra appeared on the first season of Netflix's Dating Around, her episode ended without the fashion executive choosing one of her suitors for a second date — but that doesn't mean she left the experience without a shot at love.

Basra, 38, joked on Sunday about her appearance on the reality show on Instagram, sharing a photo with the series' director and cinematographer, James Adolphus — who she is now dating.

"Who said I didn’t pick a second date," she captioned a photo of the couple posing in Marfa, Texas.

On Wednesday, Basra opened up in an interview with Oprah magazine about her on-set chemistry with Adolphus and how they became a couple.

"If it hadn't been for the bad Justin date, [James] and I would have probably never become close in the first place," Basra said, referring to one of her dates who scorned her decision to get divorced and scoffed at her parents' arranged marriage.

James Adolphus, Gurki Basra

"After the date, I was upset and crying. He came up to me and gave me a hug, and checked on me on Instagram afterwards. That's how he and I started talking," she explained.

Basra admitted that although she had five dates to go on for the show, she was immediately drawn to Adolphus. She told the magazine: "Towards the end of filming, when I realized things weren't gonna work out with any of the guys, I was definitely a bit more flirty. He would not have it."

Adolphus made a cameo in the final scene of Basra's episode, giving her an admiring glance as she walks solo down the street.

"I didn't actually know he was going to be in that scene. The smile is genuine, and me smiling and being surprised is genuine," Basra said.

"We love each other. We care about each other. We adore each other," Basra added of their relationship — even hinting at their future, saying, "I've always said I would get married again, if it was the right person."

Adolphus, 42, has also been previously married and has a 10-year-old son.

"We have baggage from past relationships we're working through—all that fun stuff. It's a cute and fun story, but there's a lot of work in the day-in, day-out. It’s a grown-ass relationship."

Basra said that the fact she is in a relationship now should not "take away from the fact that I did walk away and I chose myself" on the show.

"I would've been totally happy if he wasn't in the picture," she said. "We just happened to build something afterwards."

Dating Around season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.