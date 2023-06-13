Date, time set for TCU-Oral Roberts opener in College World Series

The NCAA has announced the starting times for the College World Series, which begins on Friday at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha.

The TCU Horned Frogs will face Oral Roberts in the first game of the tournament on Friday at 1:09 p.m. CT. Florida and Virginia will meet in the nightcap at 6:09 p.m. The losers will meet on Sunday at 1 p.m., while the winners will meet on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The other opening games will be played on Saturday.

Friday, June 16

Game 1: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 1:09 p.m. CT

Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia, 6:09 p.m. CT

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: Wake Forest vs. Texas or Stanford, 1:09 p.m. CT

Game 4: LSU vs. Tennessee or Southern Mississippi, 6:09 p.m. CT

Sunday, June 18

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:07 p.m. CT

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 6:07 p.m. CT

Monday, June 19

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:07 p.m. CT

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:07 p.m. CT

Tuesday, June 20

Game 9: TBD vs TBD, 1:07 p.m. CT

Game 10: TBD vs TBD, 6:07 p.m. CT

Wednesday, June 21

Game 11: TBD vs TBD, 1:07 p.m. CT

Game 12: TBD vs TBD, 6:07 p.m. CT

Thursday, June 22

Bracket 1, If Necessary: TBD vs TBD, TBD

Bracket 2, If Necessary: TBC vs TBD, TBD

Saturday, June 24

Finals Game 1: TBD vs TBD, 6:09 p.m. CT

Sunday, June 25

Finals Game 2: TBD vs TBD, 2:09 p.m. CT

Monday, June 26

Finals Game 3, If Necessary: TBD vs TBD, 6:09 p.m. CT