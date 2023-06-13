Date, time set for TCU-Oral Roberts opener in College World Series
The NCAA has announced the starting times for the College World Series, which begins on Friday at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha.
The TCU Horned Frogs will face Oral Roberts in the first game of the tournament on Friday at 1:09 p.m. CT. Florida and Virginia will meet in the nightcap at 6:09 p.m. The losers will meet on Sunday at 1 p.m., while the winners will meet on Sunday at 6 p.m.
The other opening games will be played on Saturday.
Friday, June 16
Game 1: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, 1:09 p.m. CT
Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia, 6:09 p.m. CT
Saturday, June 17
Game 3: Wake Forest vs. Texas or Stanford, 1:09 p.m. CT
Game 4: LSU vs. Tennessee or Southern Mississippi, 6:09 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 18
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:07 p.m. CT
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 6:07 p.m. CT
Monday, June 19
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:07 p.m. CT
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:07 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 20
Game 9: TBD vs TBD, 1:07 p.m. CT
Game 10: TBD vs TBD, 6:07 p.m. CT
Wednesday, June 21
Game 11: TBD vs TBD, 1:07 p.m. CT
Game 12: TBD vs TBD, 6:07 p.m. CT
Thursday, June 22
Bracket 1, If Necessary: TBD vs TBD, TBD
Bracket 2, If Necessary: TBC vs TBD, TBD
Saturday, June 24
Finals Game 1: TBD vs TBD, 6:09 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 25
Finals Game 2: TBD vs TBD, 2:09 p.m. CT
Monday, June 26
Finals Game 3, If Necessary: TBD vs TBD, 6:09 p.m. CT