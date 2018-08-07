All In date, start time, matches and card

All In, the biggest independent wrestling event of all time, is set for Saturday, Sept. 1 from the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

The main event of the event features Nick Aldis defending the NWA heavyweight championship against Cody Rhodes. Some other featured matches include the Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix and former IWGP heavyweight champ Kazuchika Okada taking on Marty Scurll.

The idea of the event came about after wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was asked if he thought Ring of Honor could sell out a 10,000 seat arena.

Not any time soon https://t.co/Vu3xLV2ThZ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 16, 2017

Seeing the tweet, Cody quickly responded.

I'll take that bet Dave



I already gave them their biggest buyrate...put The Bucks & I on the card & 3-months to promote



CC @ringofhonor https://t.co/kDUqDqYdtL







— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2017

The wheels were put in motion right after that. Cody and The Young Bucks scoured the world looking for a place to hold an event and try to do what some pro wrestling fans deemed impossible without the WWE machine behind them. The Bullet Club members secured the Sears Centre to secure their vision.

Tickets went on sale in the middle of May and all 10,000 were sold in under 30 minutes.

29 minutes & 36 seconds.



Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/imOxKUSNsC



— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2018

So far, six matches have been announced with more to come.

(All times Eastern.)

All In date, start time, location

All In 2018 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 1 from the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The pre-show titled "Zero Hour" begins at 6 p.m. with the main card beginning at 7 p.m.

How to watch All In

"Zero Hour" can be seen on WGN America. All In will be available through traditional pay-per-view. The event will also be streamed on Fite TV and Honor Club.

All In card

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody for the NWA heavyweight championship

Joey Janela vs. Adam "Hangman" Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

​"Over Budget Battle Royal" feat. Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero and ten more to be announced.

Wrestlers booked for All In