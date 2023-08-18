Date set for World Rugby’s Owen Farrell appeal as ban looms

Owen Farrell will discover his Rugby World Cup fate on Tuesday.

Farrell's appeal hearing for his rescinded red card will be held via video conference, where the disciplinary saga should finally come to a close.

The England skipper was sent off for a high tackle on Taine Basham in Saturday’s 19-17 win over Wales at Twickenham.

The 31-year-old was cleared in a hearing on Tuesday, whereupon he expected to be free to start the World Cup unencumbered.

But World Rugby appealed that decision, where England convinced the panel that Jamie George pushing Basham off course left Farrell unable to pull out of dangerous contact.

World Rugby believe there should be no mitigation, in effect labelling Farrell's tackle a shoulder charge.

Farrell will in all probability miss the start of the World Cup if a ban is now imposed, at the second time of asking.

England will keep faith with Farrell in their squad for France if a ban of four to six weeks is levvied.

Boss Steve Borthwick will back George Ford and Marcus Smith to hold the fort until the captain's return.

Tuesday's appeal panel will consist of Nigel Hampton KC, Shao-ing Wang and Donal Courtney.