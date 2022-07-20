Date set for indyref2 Supreme Court showdown

Nicola Sturgeon - PA

The showdown in the UK’s highest court that will decide whether Nicola Sturgeon can hold her own independence referendum is scheduled to start the day after she delivers her speech to the SNP conference.

The Telegraph can disclose that senior lawyers from the UK and Scottish governments will argue their cases in oral hearings in the Supreme Court on Oct 11 and 12.

This is the day after the SNP conference in Aberdeen closes with a speech from Ms Sturgeon that is likely to focus on her demand for another separation vote.

The court case starting the following day would help her appease rank-and-file nationalists impatient to see progress on staging another referendum. It will be the first time Ms Sturgeon will address them at an in-person conference for three years.

The hearings would also provide an early test for the new prime minister, with Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss delivering their first Tory conference speech as leader the previous week. A ruling from the court is expected later in the year.

The disclosure that a date has been set for oral hearings comes after The Telegraph revealed that the Supreme Court had rejected the UK Government’s call to throw out the case before a full hearing could be staged.

Lord Stewart of Dirleton QC, the Prime Minister’s most senior adviser on Scots law, last week told the court that the request was “premature” as the First Minister has yet to even introduce a Referendum Bill to the Scottish Parliament.

He wanted the judges to make a “preliminary” ruling to throw out the case without moving to a full hearing about whether a referendum would be lawful.

But the court said its judges would consider the issue of whether the request was premature at the same time as examining the substantive issue of whether Ms Sturgeon can stage her own separation vote.

The court has told the Scottish and UK governments to submit legal papers setting out their cases by Aug 9.

Ms Sturgeon last month published a draft Bill for a “consultative” vote to be held on Oct 19 next year, and announced Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain had referred it to the Supreme Court for a ruling on whether the legislation was within her powers.

Story continues

In her submission to the court, Ms Bain conceded that she did “not have the necessary degree of confidence” to sign off that the legislation was lawful.

UK Government sources have said they are “very confident” of victory as constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster. Both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have made clear they would not transfer the powers to Holyrood to stage a referendum.

Asked in a Spectator podcast how she would make the positive case for the UK if she becomes prime minister, the Foreign Secretary said her upbringing in Paisley and Leeds meant she was a “child of the Union”.

Asked if the Scots love her, Ms Truss replied: “That’s a question for Scots. Probably some Scots love me, I can tell you that.

“But the important point is not about how many meetings we have and how many visits we do – which of course are important and it’s an important part of ministerial life – is what we actually deliver for people. And are people’s lives better, do they have more opportunity?”

Mr Sunak said he would try to make an “emotional argument for the United Kingdom from the heart, as well as the practical argument for it and demonstrating it”.

A series of SNP MPs led by Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, used Boris Johnson’s final Prime Minister’s Questions to reiterate their demand for another referendum.

Mr Johnson said: “This is the country that secured furlough, that delivered the vaccine across the whole of the UK, while the SNP gets on with overtaxing to the tune of £900 million, that is what they are overtaxing in Scotland, and we had a referendum in 2014.”

Referring to reports that some SNP MPs want to oust Mr Blackford, the Prime Minister added: “When he is retired to his croft, which may be all too soon, I hope he will reflect on his long-running campaign to break up the greatest country in the world.”