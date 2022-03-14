Date Night! Tom Hiddleston Steps Out with Girlfriend Zawe Ashton at 2022 BAFTA Awards

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton

Jeff Spicer/Getty Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton was pretty in pink at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

The actress, 37, was snapped hand in hand with boyfriend Tom Hiddleston on the award show's red carpet Sunday, wearing a high-neck, billowy dress in a deep blush color.

Hiddleston, 41, rocked a black velvet blazer over a white shirt and black slacks, finishing the classic look with a white pocket square. His girlfriend carried a black velvet bag that coordinated perfectly with her beau's jacket.

In one sweet photo from the red carpet, the pair gaze lovingly at each other, and appear to share a laugh between them.

Hiddleston was a presenter at Sunday's ceremony, alongside other famous faces like Emma Watson, Daniel Kaluuya, Sebastian Stan, Regé Jean-Page, Millie Bobby Brown, Salma Hayek, RuPaul, Florence Pugh and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

RELATED GALLERY: See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Hiddleston and Ashton made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple back in September 2021, during the 74th Tony Awards.

The Loki actor hit the annual ceremony with Ashton — whom he starred with in 2019's Broadway show Betrayal — by his side, seemingly confirming the romance.

Hiddleston wore a navy blue suit and bowtie, while Ashton wore a red tulle gown by Carolina Herrera.

After taking separate photos, the two posed alongside their Betrayal costar Charlie Cox before later taking another snap together during the ceremony while wearing their face masks.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hiddleston Joins Instagram!

Ashton will soon join Hiddleston in the superhero world, making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Back in December, Brie Larson teased Ashton's role, sharing a series of snapshots on Instagram featuring her new costar.

In the photos, the Oscar winner, 32, wore a shirt that read, "Villain Lovers Club," while Ashton's outfit read, "Joy Division."

"Marvel fans, start your theories 😉," Larson captioned the post, encouraging fans to decipher the tease. Ashton commented, "This. Is. A. Tough. One ... 🤷🏽‍♀️."