Date Night! Tom Hiddleston Steps Out with Girlfriend Zawe Ashton at 2022 BAFTA Awards

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton

Jeff Spicer/Getty Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton was pretty in pink at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

The actress, 37, was snapped hand in hand with boyfriend Tom Hiddleston on the award show's red carpet Sunday, wearing a high-neck, billowy dress in a deep blush color.

Hiddleston, 41, rocked a black velvet blazer over a white shirt and black slacks, finishing the classic look with a white pocket square. His girlfriend carried a black velvet bag that coordinated perfectly with her beau's jacket.

In one sweet photo from the red carpet, the pair gaze lovingly at each other, and appear to share a laugh between them.

Hiddleston was a presenter at Sunday's ceremony, alongside other famous faces like Emma Watson, Daniel Kaluuya, Sebastian Stan, Regé Jean-Page, Millie Bobby Brown, Salma Hayek, RuPaul, Florence Pugh and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

RELATED GALLERY: See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Hiddleston and Ashton made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple back in September 2021, during the 74th Tony Awards.

The Loki actor hit the annual ceremony with Ashton — whom he starred with in 2019's Broadway show Betrayal — by his side, seemingly confirming the romance.

Hiddleston wore a navy blue suit and bowtie, while Ashton wore a red tulle gown by Carolina Herrera.

After taking separate photos, the two posed alongside their Betrayal costar Charlie Cox before later taking another snap together during the ceremony while wearing their face masks.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hiddleston Joins Instagram!

Ashton will soon join Hiddleston in the superhero world, making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Back in December, Brie Larson teased Ashton's role, sharing a series of snapshots on Instagram featuring her new costar.

In the photos, the Oscar winner, 32, wore a shirt that read, "Villain Lovers Club," while Ashton's outfit read, "Joy Division."

"Marvel fans, start your theories 😉," Larson captioned the post, encouraging fans to decipher the tease. Ashton commented, "This. Is. A. Tough. One ... 🤷🏽‍♀️."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed