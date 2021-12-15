Dataiku Names Two Industry Leaders in Marketing and Finance to Board of Directors

Elissa Fink and Peter Campbell join board of directors to help steer strategic initiatives for the company and its customers through the rapid adoption of Everyday AI by business users

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced two new appointments to its board of directors — Elissa Fink and Peter Campbell. This news follows the company's recent Series E fundraising round of $400 million and industry valuation of $4.6 billion. Both Fink and Campbell have storied careers in the marketing and finance sectors, respectively.

"With aspirations to build a company that customers love and that will last for decades, we need to strategically build our board of directors with the industry's best leaders who have excelled at this type of inflection point," said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO, Dataiku. "We feel fortunate to attract such enviable leaders. Elissa Fink’s experience in marketing strategy and execution as CMO at Tableau and Peter Campbell’s experience in operational and financial excellence as CFO at Mimecast will bring invaluable expertise to complement our current board of directors as we continue to accelerate our growth.”

Elissa Fink currently serves on several boards including Pantheon, Qumulo, and Intellimize. Prior to retiring at the end of 2018, Fink was Tableau Software’s CMO for over 11 years. She is credited with driving marketing strategy and execution through all stages of growth, taking the company from a small startup with $5 million in revenue to a publicly held industry leader with over $1 billion in revenue. Prior to that, she played a crucial role in transitioning IXI Corp. (an Equifax company) from on-premises software licenses to a subscription SaaS model, which quadrupled the company's revenue in just three years.

"When I look to be a part of an organization, I don't just look at the industry and its potential but also at the people and the product. Do the customers love the product? Is the team passionate about what they're doing? Is the product addressing a real business need?” said Elissa Fink. “I’m thrilled to say Dataiku has all these ingredients in spades and I look forward to collaborating to achieve their vision of Everyday AI.”

Peter Campbell currently serves on the board of Latch (Nasdaq: LTCH) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN). He brings deep expertise in developing and executing growth strategy and building world-class, global finance organizations. Campbell joined Mimecast in 2006 and spent almost 13 years as CFO guiding the company during50 consecutive quarters of growth through its initial public offering and life as a successful public company. Prior to Mimecast he was CFO at SR Telecom where he was key to their SEC listing.

"Dataiku is changing the narrative about how organizations can leverage data and AI and who can use it," said Peter Campbell. "I am thrilled to be part of this innovative company as they transform how organizations access and use data to produce extraordinary results. I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to help accelerate Dataiku’s tremendous momentum and impact.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

