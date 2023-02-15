Database Monitoring Software Market Is Expected to Generate $20.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in the amount of data generated by industries accelerates the demand for database monitoring tools and increase in deployment of cloud computing technologies drive the global database monitoring software market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global database monitoring software market share.

Portland, OR , Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global database monitoring software market garnered $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $20.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32165

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.3 billion Market Size in 2031 $20.5 billion CAGR 14.7% No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments covered Database Model, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End Use Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in the amount of data generated by industries



Increase in deployment of cloud computing technologies



Surge in government & private investments in database monitoring software Opportunities Need to optimize and enhance database performance Restraints Increase in laws and regulations associated with software development tools

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global database monitoring software market. This is attributed to digitalization, rise in the networking of machines and industrial systems and an increase in the risk of cyberattacks.

Business landscape involves a strategic methodology and proactive approach to stay ahead of possible risks.

In addition, data monitoring software practitioners require solutions that can be flexibly deployed as security requirements evolve.

The database monitoring software market is witnessing a surge in demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as growing adoption in IT & telecom industry becomes the new norm.

Story continues

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global database monitoring software market based on Database Model, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End Use Vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on deployment model, the cloud-based segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global database monitoring software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.08% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32165

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global database monitoring software market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SME's segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.26% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use verticals, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.31% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments including BFSI, government, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global database monitoring software market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.59% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global database monitoring software market analyzed in the research include dbWatch AS, eG Innovations, Heroix Corporation, Nagios Enterprises, LLC, Paessler AG, Red Gate Software Ltd, Sematext Group, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, VirtualMetric, quest software inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global database monitoring software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5ee55835eedf1a505424727822a14024

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/



