data.world partners with ThoughtSpot to deliver greater visibility and trust that improves data-driven decision making

data.world

data.world integrates with ThoughtSpot to catalog the modern data stack, providing enterprises with a foundation for faster, smarter decision making

AUSTIN, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world, the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced a partnership with ThoughtSpot, the AI-Powered Analytics company, to help customers make faster, better, and more trusted data-informed decisions. The technical integration between data.world’s data catalog and ThoughtSpot’s Liveboards, Answers, and Worksheets provides rich visibility into both the lineage and governance of the data needed to make decisions.

With this integration, business users can more readily discover data, definitions, and metrics in ThoughtSpot, use them to inform decision making, and have greater visibility into the origins and governance of the underlying data.

“We're excited to partner with data.world to provide our customers the tools to instill a data-fluent culture,” said Bhargav Addala, SVP of Product Management at ThoughtSpot. “Now users can search for context behind ThoughtSpot Answers and Liveboards using data.world’s knowledge graph to better understand insights via data lineage. They’ll be able to quickly understand the relationships between how data sources are used within an organization, the people who work with the data, and the business processes and decisions that were influenced by that data.”

For data analysts, data engineers, and business decision-makers, the partnership provides the ability to:

Deliver additional context to ThoughtSpot Liveboards and Answers by surfacing relevant directly and indirectly related data assets, including business metrics, definitions, and policies. This gives users a more comprehensive view of all relevant data, so they can focus on uncovering hidden insights.

Govern ThoughtSpot Liveboards more effectively by providing data teams with trends in how data was queried in ThoughtSpot, including who ran the query and when.

Understand, at a deeper level, the relationships between the data and entities that fuel ThoughtSpot Liveboards and Answers through column-level lineage powered by the knowledge graph.



Story continues

“The knowledge graph foundation that powers our data catalog provides enterprises with the nuanced context that’s critical to making well-informed business decisions,” said Lofan Leung, Head of Technology Alliances at data.world. “We look forward to continuing our work with ThoughtSpot to deliver a fully cloud-native modern data stack that speeds our customers’ transition to a data-driven enterprise.”

data.world is a proud sponsor of ThoughtSpot Beyond 2023 and will demo the integration for all attendees.

About data.world

data.world is an enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500. Our company has 62 patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work seven years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or join us.

Marykate Cary Mattiello

Group Gordon

mmattiello@groupgordon.com



