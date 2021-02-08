Data suggests AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may not protect against South African variant. What else is there to know about the new strain?

So far, only six cases of a South African variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S., but concern among experts is growing, as emerging data suggests available vaccines may not protect as well against it.

On Sunday, South Africa suspended its rollout of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after preliminary data found it provided only “minimal protection” against the new variant.

The results were a big “reality check,” said professor Shabir Madhi, director of the Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand, who conducted the trial. “We must recalibrate our expectations.”

AstraZeneca researchers say they’re working to tweak their vaccine by inserting a genetic sequence from the new variant. In the meantime, what is there to know about South African variants?

Here's everything experts have discovered:

Is the South African variant more deadly than the original coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there's no evidence to suggest the new variant is more deadly or causes more severe disease, but other experts say it seems to be more transmissible, which can lead to more cases and deaths.

One of the South African variants, 501Y.V2, appears to be about 50% more contagious, meaning it does a better job than the original virus at getting into human cells.

It appears to attach more strongly to human cells than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease COVID-19, Salim Abdool Karim, a clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, said in a recent interview with USA TODAY.

The variant may be escaping some or all of the antibodies people developed against a natural infection. Looking at blood from 44 South Africans who recovered from COVID-19, more than 90% showed reduced immunity to the new variant, and almost half had no protection at all against it, according to a study published recently though not yet peer-reviewed.

Story continues

South African experts have been conducting clinical trials on the effects of another variant, known as B.1.351. That variant quickly became more than 90% dominant there, and is the one found in the U.S.

Can you get reinfected with the South African variant after recovering from COVID-19?

The true test of whether a virus has "escaped" immunity is whether people can be re-infected, according to Karim.

Some of the people in a small South African trial of the Novavax vaccine had previously been infected with COVID-19 and were reinfected with the B.1.351 variant, suggesting previous infection may not protect against the variant as well as vaccination with the Novavax vaccine, the company said.

The company already has begun to develop a new version of its vaccine to address emerging variants and plans to select candidates for a booster or combination vaccine and begin testing in people in a few months.

Are there any cases of the South African variant in the US?

As of Monday, there are six reported cases of the South African variant in three states, according to the CDC website.

North Carolina was the first state to report two cases in the U.S. in late January. The two people didn’t know one another and hadn't recently travel to South Africa, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show.

“So, the presumption is, at this point, that there has been community spread of this strain,” she said.

COVID-19 variants: What are all the new variants and how dangerous are they? Here's everything you need to know.

Do the other COVID vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax – work against it?

The variant has reduced the level of protection offered by virtually all the vaccines, but most vaccines show satisfactory efficacy in protecting against severe cases and death causes by this version of the virus, Madhi said.

Trials of the Novavax vaccine showed diminished but still good protections against the variant, he added.

Novavax’s two-dose candidate vaccine, temporarily called NVX-CoV2373, was tested in nearly 4,400 people in the South African trial. Twenty-nine in the placebo group developed symptomatic COVID-19 compared with 15 in the group that received the active vaccine, for a combined effectiveness of 50%. There were no cases of severe disease in the vaccinated group.

Early results from trials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed it offers less protections against the variant than the original disease but is still highly effective at preventing severe and fatal cases, according to Dr. Glenda Gray, director of the South Africa Medical Research Council, who led the South African part of the trial.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response to the South African variant, but it was notably weaker than the immune response to the U.K. variant or the original coronavirus, according to a statement in January.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said "out of an abundance of caution," the company is developing a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that could combat the South African variant and future emerging ones.

“As we seek to defeat the COVID-19 virus … we believe it is imperative to be proactive as the virus evolves,” he said in the company news release.

A COVID-19 vaccine life cycle: The step-by-step journey of a Pfizer dose

'We must prepare for all eventualities': COVID-19 vaccines, tests work well now, but variants have FDA preparing for a future when they may not

Pfizer-BioNTech, which makes a similar COVID-19 vaccine, says its shot appears to be effective against the variant from Britain, and a study published Monday suggests it could work against mutations in the South African variant.

Researchers at Pfizer tested two mutations – the N501Y and E484K mutations – on 20 people who received their Pfizer vaccine two or four weeks prior, according to the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine.

Study authors found evidence the vaccine worked against both mutations with a slight variation: it worked less against the E484K mutation than the N501Y mutation. Variants from the U.K. and South Africa share the N501Y mutation, but the E484K has only appeared in the South African variant 501Y.V2.

Contributing: Karen Weinstraub, USA TODAY; The Associated Press. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: South African variant: Your questions answered about new COVID strain