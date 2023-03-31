Data Server Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global data server market, which is now available on their website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-digital-data-processing-machines-servers-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/ . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including a forecast for the period from 2023 to 2030. Trial access to market data is available on the IndexBox platform, allowing users to explore the report's insights before committing to a purchase.

The report forecasts that the global data server market will continue to grow at a steady pace until 2030, driven by factors such as increasing demand for cloud computing services, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing need for data storage and processing.

Key growth drivers for the market include the increasing demand for high-speed data processing and storage, the rising adoption of virtualization technology, and the increasing popularity of big data analytics.

However, the market also faces challenges such as rising energy costs, security concerns, and the complexity of managing large-scale data centers.

Factors affecting demand for data servers include increasing adoption of cloud computing and virtualization, the growth of e-commerce, and the increasing use of social media and mobile devices.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including IT and telecommunications, banking and finance, healthcare, and government. These industries are major drivers of demand for data servers, with IT and telecommunications being the largest consumer of data servers.

The digital data processing machines or data servers market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. The industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for data storage, data processing, and cloud computing services across various end-user industries.

Segmentation by Type:

Based on type, the data server market is segmented into tower servers, blade servers, rack servers, and microservers. The rack servers segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its high scalability and processing power. Microservers are expected to gain significant market share due to their compact size and energy efficiency.

Segmentation by End-user:

The major end-users of data servers include IT and telecommunications, banking and finance, healthcare, government, and others. The IT and telecommunications industry is expected to be the largest end-user, driven by the increasing demand for cloud computing services and big data analytics. The banking and finance industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of online banking and mobile payments.

Segmentation by Region:

Based on region, the global data server market is segmented into North America , European Union , Asia-Pacific , the Middle East , and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies and the presence of major market players in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing services and the rising demand for data storage and processing in the region.

According to the report, the largest manufacturers in the data server industry are Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc.

In a statement, Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said, "The global data server market is a rapidly growing industry that is driving innovation and transforming the way we store and process data. Our report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and its growth prospects, as well as an overview of the major players in the industry."

For more information, visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-digital-data-processing-machines-servers-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

