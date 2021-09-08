Data Science Salon Announces Miami Machine Learning & AI Meetup Week

MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon (DSS) announces Miami Machine Learning & AI Meetup Week where they will gather the data science community from September 13-16 to revive the ML/AI conversation in Miami and South FL as they embark on new and exciting times of hyper growth. This hybrid event is open to in-person attendees and will also be available on-demand for everyone virtually.



DSS is partnering with Tech Hub South Florida and R-Ladies Miami for a week of different sessions across four evenings put together by local data science leaders from IBM, Viacom, Lufthansa, Visa, Creative Artists Agency, CBS Interactive, and many more. Topics will cover R, Python, Deep Learning, Data Governance, MLOps, Data Science in the Enterprise and much more. This event is sponsored by Florida International University, Texas A&M, TigerGraph, and IBM and supported by community partners University of Miami, Miami-Dade Beacon Council, BrainStation, 4Geeks Academy, The Lab Miami, and Miami-Dade College.

Miami Machine Learning & AI Meetup Week is designed to be not only informative, but also entertaining with great opportunities to network and connect. “We are proud to kick off our hybrid event series in our own home of Miami. The data science community here is thriving and energized. We have a reputation for curating the most sophisticated conversations in data science, machine learning and AI today and I look forward to continuing these discussions with the Miami data science community,” said Anna Anisin, Founder and CEO at Formulated.by, the host of the Data Science Salon Series.

For more information on the Data Science Salon Miami Machine Learning & AI Meetup Week visit the event page here .

About Data Science Salon

The Data Science Salon is one of the largest data science communities and host of the same-named event series. Initiated and managed by Formulated.by it focuses on the knowledge exchange of data science trends and best practices across multiple industries. The Data Science Salons are inspired by intimate conversations and research reports put together by Formulated.by in collaboration with several data science companies and industry experts. Learn more about the Data Science Salons and Formulated.by.

Story continues

Contacts

For media inquiries:

Esther Rietmann, esther@formulated.by

For sponsorship inquiries:

Anna Anisin, anna@formulated.by







