Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022
Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022 Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The2022 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff) for 2019-2022 in all major practice areas for the largest law firms practicing in that market.
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity has been one of the highest growth practice areas for large law and this trend will continue and probably accelerate.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process they are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Companies Mentioned
Akerman LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Armstrong Teasdale LLP
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Baker & Hostetler LLP
Baker Botts LLP
Baker McKenzie
Bass Berry & Sims PLC
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
Clark Hill Strasburger
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
Covington & Burling LLP
Cozen O'Connor
Crowell & Moring LLP
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Dentons
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
DLA Piper LLP (US)
Duane Morris LLP
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Foley & Lardner LLP
Fox Rothschild LLP
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Goodwin Procter LLP
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
Greenberg Traurig LLP
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
Hanson Bridgett LLP
Haynes and Boone, LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills
Hogan Lovells LLP
Holland & Hart LLP
Holland & Knight LLP
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Ice Miller LLP
Jackson Kelly PLLC
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jenner & Block LLP
Jones Day
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O.
KPMG International Limited
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kroll Inc. - Kroll Associates, Inc.
Latham & Watkins LLP
Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Littler Mendelson P.C.
Mayer Brown LLP
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
McGuireWoods LLP
Milbank LLP
Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
Moore & Van Allen PLLC
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Nexsen Pruet
Nixon Peabody LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
Perkins Coie LLP
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Polsinelli PC
Proskauer Rose LLP
Reed Smith LLP
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
Ropes & Gray LLP
Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Shearman & Sterling LLP
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
Sidley Austin LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Slaughter and May
Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
Spencer Fane LLP
Squire Patton Boggs
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP
Thompson Coburn LLP
Thompson Hine LLP
Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
Wiley Rein LLP
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
