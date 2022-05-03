Data monetization market to generate $15.4 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Surge in volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and rise in importance of generating new revenue streams from data volumes drive the growth of the data monetization market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many buyers preferred e-commerce platforms for shopping. This led to generation of massive amount of data. So, market players tapped on monetization opportunities.

Portland, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data monetization market generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and rise in importance of generating new revenue streams from data volumes drive the growth of the global data monetization market. However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in deployment among telecom service providers and an increase in awareness regarding potential benefits of data monetization create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (380 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2712

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many government organizations and FinTech market players focused on generating revenue streams by monetizing the data as changes in work culture and adoption of cloud infrastructure led to the continuous rise in the volume of enterprise data. This factor positively impacted the data monetization market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, many buyers preferred e-commerce platforms for shopping. This led to generation of a massive amount of data. So, market players tapped on monetization opportunities.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the data monetization market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2712

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share of the global data monetization industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global data monetization market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adastra Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Monetize Solutions, Inc., Reltio, ALC, Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.), and Mahindra ComViva.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



