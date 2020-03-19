What Is DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM) share price has dived 38% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 55% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen

How Does DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E of 11.43 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has a lower P/E than the average (15.4) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

XTRA:DAM Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

This suggests that market participants think DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Story continues

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen shrunk earnings per share by 26% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 6.1%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E?

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has net cash of €15m. This is fairly high at 14% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E Ratio

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has a P/E of 11.4. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 15.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. Given DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's P/E ratio has declined from 18.5 to 11.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

You might be able to find a better buy than DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.