Data Labeling: A Potential and Problematic Industry Behind AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Data labeling is not as mysterious as AI. To put it in a simple way, it applies multiple labeling tools to process data, the basic element of AI, so as to make data understandable for computer version and "teach" AI to identify, judge and act like human beings. If data serves like oil for AI, data labeling is to refine crude oil into gasoline.

At present, data labeling has been powering various industries such as autonomous driving, agriculture, healthcare, retail to turn them more efficient through the AI revolution.

For example, Baidu's AI data annotation center finished a labeling project for facial recognition with masks during the covid-19 period. Data labelers need to mark key points on human's eyebrows, eyes and cheekbones so that AI scanners can identify human faces and measure their temperature even when they wear masks.

View photos

According to Fractovia, data annotation tools market was valued at $650 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $5 billion by 2026. Another report released by McKinsey in April 2017 estimates that the total market for AI applications may reach $127 billion by 2025. The expected market growth refers to the increasing demand of high-quality data labeling service for the AI industry development.

However, compared to the fancy high-tech AI, data labeling is labor-intensive in essence. Considering their great contributions to fueling AI industry, data labelers deserve more attention to improve their treatment and social status. The number of full-time data labelers in China has reached up to 100,000 and part-time labelers almost totaled 1 million. An ordinary data labeler in Baidu AI center labels 1,300 images and earns less than 25 dollars every day, which is much better than the cheaper labor force of small labeling teams in less developed counties and villages in China.

View photos

Data labeling industry has a low threshold for newcomers and it is more likely to be subcontracted by middlemen at all levels due to its huge amount, tight cost and schedule. Middlemen tend to lower the cost to seek higher profit. For a typical small label team with 20 staff, the labor cost is about $15-$ 25 per person a day. Unfortunately, such small label teams cannot guarantee the data quality and project delivery time due to various reasons such as incompetency, miscommunication, poor regulation and dysfunctional competition, which in turns wastes money and time for a couple AI companies.

Story continues