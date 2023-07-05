Data giant used by banks to check on politicians wrongly linked mosque to terrorism

Finsbury Park Mosque won damages when its account was wrongly closed - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

A data giant behind checks on politicians that can lead to bank account closures wrongly claimed a mosque was linked to terrorism.

World-Check Risk Intelligence is used by major banks to search for regulatory red flags ranging from terrorism, crime or political exposure but has faced a string of lawsuits over its database.

In 2017 it had to pay £10,000 in damages plus legal costs after Finsbury Park Mosque in north London was wrongly linked to terror activities.

The erroneous finding prompted HSBC to close the mosque’s account and other banks declined to take it on.

The service is part of the data giant Refinitiv, which was sold to London Stock Exchange two years ago and is now facing fresh scrutiny over its role in helping banks assess politically exposed persons (PEP).

Politicians and others classed as a PEP – from British political leaders to the rulers of regimes in Africa and the Middle East – are subject to enhanced checks by banks to ensure they are complying with the law.

Nigel Farage claimed last week that his bank accounts were closed “without explanation” and other high street lenders refused to allow him to transfer his funds to them. Since then other prominent Brexiteers have claimed their accounts were shut over their political views.

Politically exposed people

World-Check helps financial institutions with regulatory requirements, and passes information they hold on normal savers, potential terrorists and fraudulent and politically exposed people to banks.

The service is intended to stop banks being used to launder the proceeds of crime or be associated with corrupt or criminal business people and practices. If a person is on a sanctions list worldwide, they will also be on the database.

How the service is used will vary by individual banks but if a saver has faced adverse media or is suspected of a serious offence they could appear on the database.

World-Check is only an information provider and it is up to a bank’s compliance team to decide how to act or shut an account.

The database does not reveal which High Street banks use its services but the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) has previously said it was “by far the most commonly used database service for screening clients in this way”.

High Court filings show that Refinitiv has faced at least five lawsuits since 2018 relating to data protection and libel and slander.

During a hearing for the case against World-Check six years ago, Sara Mansoori, representing the company that ran Finsbury Park Mosque, said it placed it in the “terrorism” category. “This was wrong,” she told Richard Parkes QC, the deputy High Court judge.

“The profile referred to press reports and allegations from many years ago, long before the mosque was reorganised and the claimant company was established.”

‘False allegation’

She said World-Check had admitted its report “made the false allegation that there were grounds to suspect that the claimant had continued connections to terrorism”.

The same year, the data provider had to pay damages to Maajid Nawaz, the founder of Quilliam, the anti-extremism think tank, after he had placed him in a terrorism category.

Toby Young, from the Free Speech Union, said the whole banking system needed overhauling to protect free speech.

“The root of the problem is that the people who compile these risk databases, as well as the banks, are pathologically risk averse. The only way to stop them closing accounts out of an abundance of caution is to increase the cost of over-interpreting the rules.

“That means building free-speech protections into the whole banking system, forcing the agencies and the banks to be more transparent and making it easier for wronged customers to seek compensation through the regulators or the courts.”

‘Computer-says-no culture’

Greg Smith, the Tory MP for Buckingham, said that banks needed to be open about their searches and ensure they were not using systems “riddled with errors”.

“We need a robust system to identify genuine risks, not a database that is blindly followed and clearly riddled with errors.

“Banks need to put in place much better systems, bringing in human review of evidence, not just a computer-says-no culture.”

Refinitiv said data was gathered using the criteria set by government agencies and was aggregated from publicly available information and reputable media sources.

A spokesman said it did “not draw any conclusions on an individual or make any financial decisions”, adding: “Our data is continuously assessed to ensure it remains up to date and we have multiple fields and secondary identifiers to minimise false positives with manual human fact checking and verification.”

