Data Converter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Sampling Rates, Application, Resolution, and Rate of Converter

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Data Converter market size is projected to reach US$ 8,281. 72 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 4% from 2022 to 2028. A data converter is an electronic circuit that converts data from one form to another, i.

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Converter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Sampling Rates, Application, Resolution, and Rate of Converter" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321027/?utm_source=GNW
e., digital-to-analog (ADC) or analog-to-digital (DAC). The circuits operating with analog signals are analog circuits, while circuits operating with digital signals are digital circuits. The high-speed ADCs are appropriate for industrial instrumentation, infrastructure, communications systems, industrial process control, data acquisition, measurement and control systems, and other sensory-based systems. Further, DACs are suitable for medical/test instrumentation and equipment, communication systems, and video applications.

Communication and protocol conversion; industrial control and measurement; 5G, wireless communications, wireline communications, LiDAR, and RADAR; automotive Ethernet; and image sensors are among the major applications in which data converters are used.With an increasing demand for real-time information in these applications, the requirement for data converters would continue to grow in the coming years.

Data converters have the potential to support high-speed operations with great precision and ease, which is bolstering their demand in industrial, communication, consumer electronics, and medical applications.They also simplify system designs while enhancing accuracy, lowering power, boosting bandwidth, and decreasing costs.

With an increasing applications of data converters globally, the data converter market is projected to rise at an exponential rate.

The data converter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.China and India have many domestic manufacturers of data converters.

In addition to this, the growing telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics industries in APAC and rising investments by governments in the expansion of the semiconductor industry boost the data converter market growth in the region.

In 2021, China dominated the APAC data converter market growth.China is the world’s largest manufacturing hub and produces ~36% of the world’s electronics, which include smartphones, computers, cloud servers, and telecom infrastructure.

In addition, China is the second-largest consumer of electronic devices embedded with semiconductors, after the US.In 2020, China imported semiconductors worth ~US$ 378 billion and assembled ~35% of the world’s electronic devices, which accounted for 30–70% of the global TV, PC, and mobile phone exports; the country consumed one-quarter of all semiconductor-enabled electronics.

Moreover, the Made in China 2025 initiative aims to achieve 70% self-sufficiency in semiconductors by 2025.In 2019, National Integrated Circuits Industry Development Investment Fund financed more than US$ 35 billion in the semiconductor industry in China.

Thus, the rising government investments in this industry would boost the Chinese data converter market share in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on Data Converter Market

Manufacturing facilities were fully operational in major electronics and semiconductor producing countries in Asia Pacific, such as India, Japan, and China, in 2020.In October 2021, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC) announced a plan to build a new factory in Japan to meet the growing demand for semiconductor-based components during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, NXP Semiconductors and STMicroelectronics, among others, had to cease operations at their manufacturing facilities in Malaysia for as many as 14 days due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Q3 of 2021. Asia Pacific is known for its robust industrialization, and many companies from diverse industries came up with wireless communication solutions to run their operations virtually.

Several nations in the rest of Asia-Pacific are experiencing rapid urbanization; as a result, IT and telecommunication infrastructure demand in APAC are more robust which will fuel the growth of the data converter market in the region.The rising demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TV, and others in the countries in the rest of APAC region is propelling the data converter market in the forecasted period.

Country such as Taiwan competes with China, South Korea, and Japan for the manufacturing of semiconductor and electronic components in APAC.Smartphones and computers are the key products of Taiwan’s consumer electronics manufacturing sector.

The county is also recognized for exporting different and distinct kind of electronics.Components such as modules, camera lenses, and power supplies are few products exported by the country.

TSMC, ASE Technology Holding Co., Himax Technologies Inc., are some of the largest Taiwanese companies. The strong hold on consumer electronics by Taiwan is expected to generate profitable opportunities for data converter manufacturers. Similarly, Vietnam is another country making its position in the field of electronics manufacturing. Nowadays, the country is witnessing presence of major electronic companies with manufacturing plants also. Samsung, HP, LG, Foxconn, and Canon are some of the companies having significant operations in Vietnam. Such increasing base of consumer electronics is projected to boost the demand for data converters also and therefore contributing towards data converter market.

Analog Devices, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; NXP Semiconductors; STMicroelectronics; and ROHM CO., LTD. are few data converter market players profiled in the market study. The market is highly fragmented with several players localized in a specific region to cater to domestic demands. Microchip Technology; Omni Design Technologies, Inc.; On Semiconductor; Renesas Electronics Corporation; and Synopsys, Inc.; are among other data converter market players considered during the market study.

The overall data converter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the market.

The process also obtains an overview and forecast of the data converter market size with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the data converter market.

The participants typically involved in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the data converter market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321027/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Former Bills star Moulds happy fans, ownership can enjoy club's NFL resurgence

    TORONTO — Eric Moulds couldn't be happier to see the Buffalo Bills' loyal fanbase being rewarded for its patience and loyalty. Before the start of the '22 NFL season, a majority of prognosticators picked Buffalo as their Super Bowl pick. And thus far, the Bills (2-0) have lived up to the hype, registering convincing victories over the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams (31-10) and Tennessee Titans (41-7 on Monday night). Buffalo will certainly have history on its side Sunday when it visits div

  • Winnipeg Jets supporters rejoice as Fan Fest returns

    Fans gathered at the Bell MTS Iceplex on Saturday to join the Winnipeg Jets as they officially kicked off hockey season with the return of the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest. Returning for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, Fan Fest offered hockey lovers a sneak peek at top players with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose as they prepare for the new season. "It's building excitement but it's also bringing our fans together at the same time to hype up our season," said Kory H

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to entry-level contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is expected to play his second season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs this upcoming season/ He led Hamilton's rookie defenceman in scoring last season with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) while posting a plus-25 defensive rating. The Senators selected Donovan, from Richmond, Ont., in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft. “We’ve been impr