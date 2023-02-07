Data Centres: UK Organisations With the Most Servers Are Still Unlikely To Prioritise Energy Efficiency – Research

ASUS
·7 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Despite the consumption by data centres of around 1% of the world's electricity production[1], the dramatic rise in energy prices over the last 12 months and ever-more-frequent warnings from environment agencies, UK organisations with large numbers of servers are still unlikely to prioritise energy efficiency in the data centre.

Among UK organisations with 11 or more servers:

  • 35% say energy efficiency should be a factor in their server purchasing decisions. Fewer - 34% - say that energy efficiency is a factor in such decisions.

  • 33% agree that server-related energy costs should be a line-item in their IT budgets, while 36% disagree.

  • 56% say that server-related energy costs are a line item in the IT budget, and 32% say they are not.

  • 47% say their IT department has an energy-efficiency and sustainability policy

  • 24% say energy efficiency is of less importance when purchasing servers than it was 12 months ago.

Data - compiled in a new report from server manufacturer ASUS, Energy-efficiency in the data centre - indicates that organisations with fewer servers prioritise energy efficiency far more highly. For example, among organisations with 2-5 servers:

  • 62% agree that energy efficiency should be a factor in their server purchasing decisions, compared with just 6% that disagree. More - 71% - say that energy efficiency is a factor in such decisions.

  • 62% agree that server-related energy costs should be a line-item in their IT budgets, while 8% disagree.

  • 89% say that server-related energy as a line item in the IT budget, and 9% say they are not.

  • 81% say their IT department has an energy-efficiency and sustainability policy.

  • 3% say energy efficiency is of less importance when purchasing servers than it was 12 months ago.

One explanation for the variation between the organisations with more/fewer servers may be expectations around energy prices: respondents from organisations with 10+ servers are twice as optimistic as respondents from organisations with 2-5 servers that energy prices will revert to long-term norms within two years.

The age of respondents heavily influences their prioritisation of ICT energy efficiency. For example:

  • 57% of respondents aged 25-34 agreed that server-related energy costs should be a line item in their IT budgets, with 21% disagreeing. Among respondents aged 55 or over, just 19% agreed and almost half (46%) disagreed.

  • 55% of respondents aged 25-34 say that energy efficiency should be a factor in server purchasing decisions. This fell to 51% for 35-44 year olds, 51% for 45-54 year olds, and 42% for respondents 55 or over

Younger respondents are almost twice as likely to act on their prioritisation of energy efficiency. Asked "Is energy efficiency a priority in the server purchase process?":

  • 60% of respondents aged 25-34 and 61% of respondents aged 35-44 said Yes; just 15% of 25-34 year olds said No

  • 31% of respondents aged 55 or over said Yes, while 46% of this cohort said No

Two vertical sectors that are generally regarded as being among the least affluent, Education and Arts/Culture, emerged as the least switched-on to the impact of energy efficiency on total cost of ownership. Examples:

  • at 50%, Education organisations are the least likely to have server-related energy costs as a line item in their IT budgets; just 14% of Education sector respondents placed energy efficiency in their top three factors affecting server purchasing decisions

  • almost a quarter of Arts/Culture organisations - a higher proportion than any other sector - said that energy efficiency is a less important factor in their server purchasing decisions than it was 12 months ago

Morten Mjels is ASUS's UK & Ireland Country Product Manager for servers. He said: "In the survey, we also asked respondents to identify the top three factors in their server purchasing decisions, and it would have been perfectly possible for any respondent to say, well, ‘performance, energy efficiency, warranty and these are equally important', or ‘price, energy efficiency, performance and these are equally important'. But they didn't: the data seem to indicate that purchasers think there's a trade-off between these attributes - forcing IT managers and procurement departments to choose based on which attribute is most important to their organisation."

"Frankly: this is a misperception: all major manufacturers are focused on improving server energy efficiency, while performance world records are broken all the time, by the same servers. It's a story the industry needs to tell more: you can have both energy-efficiency and performance. As a sustainability leader, ASUS would like to see stronger consideration of energy efficiency in the purchase process, because we don't want to see the worst predictions for energy consumption by ICT equipment[2] coming true," he added.

ASUS last year committed to increasing the energy efficiency of its products - including servers - to a level that is on average 30% higher than the specifications of Energy Star, the strictest environmental standard.

While the UK is no longer part of the European Union, the issue of data centre energy consumption has attracted political attention in recent years. In February 2020, the European Commission declared[3]: "…the ICT sector also needs to undergo [a] green transformation. The environmental footprint of the sector is significant, estimated at 5-9% of the world's total electricity use and more than 2% of all emissions. Data centres and telecommunications will need to become more energy efficient, reuse waste energy, and use more renewable energy sources. They can and should become climate neutral by 2030."

Commentators in some countries are predicting regulation of data centre energy usage in the near-term.

[1] Data Centres and Data Transmission Networks - Analysis - IEA
[2] Enerdata, 2018
[3] Communications: Shaping Europe's Digital Future, European Commission, February 2020

NOTES TO EDITORS

Survey details
To obtain these data, ASUS Servers (UK) commissioned research company Censuswide to conduct an online survey of 500 respondents - 400 who described their role as IT and 100 who described their role as Procurement. Taken from a representative sample of UK organisations across all major vertical sectors, all respondents met the criteria of:

  • their organisation operating a minimum of 2 servers (no maximum)

  • the individual having a significant role in the purchase process of servers for their organisation; and/or having a significant role in the administration/operation/management of servers for their organisation

The number of servers in respondents' organisations broke down as follows:

  • 2-5 servers: 247 respondents

  • 6-10 servers: 147 respondents

  • 11+ servers: 106 respondents

Full details of the methodology and demographics are contained in ASUS's report, Energy-efficiency in the data centre.

Supporting quotes
"The IT industry is rapidly transforming, with a key focus now on Sustainability and Energy efficiency in all aspects of operations. This is proving challenging to areas such as AI, ML or VR that require more computing power and generate significantly more heat. Traditional air-cooled Data centres are struggling to reduce the extra heat generated by these new demands, which is where the sustainability issue resides as more power, water and cooling are being consumed.

This is why it is great to see ASUS increase its focus on server energy efficiency and run these in new liquid cooling technologies addressing the challenge of performance and energy efficiency and setting measurable targets. The survey results presented are an essential step in creating a better understanding and increasing perception to end-users on the performance for efficiency".

Jon Clark - Commercial Director Carbon-Z

"There should be no doubt - the IT industry is a force for good. Apart from saving us time and keeping us connected with loved ones, it helps increase global productivity, enabling us to do more with less, thus reducing our carbon footprint. However, there is a need for an industrywide conversation on, not only the use of clean energy, which dominates the sustainability narrative, but also energy efficiency. It is very encouraging to see ASUS increase its focus on server energy efficiency and set measurable targets. The survey results presented here are also an important step in tackling the misconception that end-users have to trade off performance for efficiency and vice versa."

Vlad Galabov, Director of Cloud and Data Center Research at Omdia.

About ASUS
Taiwan-headquartered ASUS is a global technology leader, employing over 5,000 R&D professionals and with more than 1,000 service centres covering 98 countries.

With over 25 years of experience of building high-quality servers and workstations, ASUS aims to deliver the right mix of performance, green computing and management to meet customer needs. It offers a choice of versatile, resilient and scalable rack units, designed for data-centre environments of all sizes and for diverse purposes such as content creation, cloud gaming, AI and high-performance computing. Its server range includes rack, GPU and high-density servers, while its workstation range comprises 'performance', 'mainstream' and 'essentials' systems.

Its products are backed by the industry's only five-year warranty and an outstanding channel that make ASUS the most trusted partner in the data centre.

Media contacts
Rose Ross, Omarketing Ltd., +44 7976 154597, rose@omarketing.com

ASUS, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture
ASUS, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Morten Mjels is ASUS's UK & Ireland Country Product Manager for servers

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ASUS on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ASUS
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/asus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ASUS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738376/Data-Centres-UK-Organisations-With-the-Most-Servers-Are-Still-Unlikely-To-Prioritise-Energy-Efficiency-Research

Latest Stories

  • The tale of Yosemite Sam: How a California hummingbird got lost and landed in Saskatoon

    While most local birds were working on their migration down south, in mid-October a young male hummingbird instead landed in a Saskatoon backyard. The arrival of the 2.8 gram bird shocked birding enthusiasts around the province as that species of hummingbird — Costa's hummingbirds, native to the Southwestern United States and Western Mexico — had never been seen in the province before. The mystery of how the tiny hummingbird got to Saskatoon caught the eye of Environment Canada Chemist Geoff Koe

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.

  • How did this frozen shark found on a Cape Cod beach die? It probably wasn’t the cold

    “This is insane.”

  • Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

    Tokamak Energy says magnet is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field

  • Mapped: World’s shark attack hotspots revealed

    The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File finds that there were a total of 57 shark bites in 2022, marking a 10-year low

  • Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now

    Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.

  • To reach net-zero, Canada must choose one of 2 paths: Wilkinson

    Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is at a fork in the road and the energy decisions made today will ripple for generations to come. During a fireside chat with International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol at the University of Ottawa this week, Wilkinson sketched out two paths he sees for Canada. The first path he calls a plan for the future, which “acknowledges the reality of climate change” and involves seriously planning for a decarbonized economy. This pa

  • Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say

    At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.

  • N.B. fish farm loses 95% of its stock during extreme cold

    A northern New Brunswick fish farm lost 95 per cent of its Arctic char during the record cold over the weekend. Pisciculture Acadienne, an aquaculture farm on the Acadian Peninsula, says the estimated 95,000 to 100,000 fish it lost were worth at least $600,000. Owner Emmanuel Chiasson said the extreme weather caused a power outage, and the farm's generator failed. Without power, no water was circulating in the fish's tanks, so the fish ran out of oxygen. He said the future of his farm, which has

  • If next Muskrat Falls tests fail, project won't cross finish line until next winter

    Final testing on the Muskrat Falls transmission system begins anew Tuesday. If the tests succeed, the megaproject on Labrador's Churchill River will have finally crossed the finish line, albeit five years later than initially projected. However, in the case of another failure, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will have to wait the better part of a year before trying again — a setback that would mean millions in added interest costs for the multibillion-dollar "boondoggle" whose price tag has near

  • First Nations leaders, provincial officials create marine refuge on B.C. Central Coast

    Provincial officials and First Nations leaders announced they will be closing fisheries and establishing a "marine refuge" along the Central Coast of B.C. Sunday. The announcement was part of the IMPAC5 global ocean conservation conference in Vancouver, where representatives from 123 countries are meeting to discuss the state of the world's oceans. As part of the conference, the federal government, along with 15 coastal First Nations, said they're creating a protection plan for the Northern Shel

  • Federal government flip flops on intervention to stop Doug Ford’s assault on the environment

    The Doug Ford PC government’s push to develop Greenbelt lands “flies in the face of everything we’re trying to do in terms of being better prepared for the impacts of climate change,” federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in response to questions asked in a press conference last week. B.C.-based environmental media outlet The Narwhal asked him about stepping in to intervene after Ford pushed plans to open 7,400 acres of the Greenbelt for development. “[Ottawa] will be looking at th

  • Storm forming in Texas could be severe; heavy snow possible in Washington: Monday weather updates

    Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.

  • First Nations, B.C. groups launch coalition to save Pacific salmon from extinction

    VANCOUVER — A leader with the First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C. says collaboration, not politics, will be the only thing that saves dwindling Pacific salmon populations. Jordan Point says salmon runs in B.C. are collapsing and extinction is not an option. The council is joining with the Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance, the Pacific Salmon Foundation, the First Nations Summit and the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance to find solutions. The coalition says Pacific salmon populations

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Japan Plans to Dump Fukushima Wastewater Into a Pacific With a Toxic Nuclear History

    Amid nuclear’s toxic legacy in the Pacific, Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima wastewater into the ocean evokes apprehensions.

  • Vietnam seizes 600 kg of ivory smuggled from Africa

    Vietnamese authorities have over the past week seized more than 600 kilograms of ivory smuggled from Africa, the government said on Monday. Trade in ivory is illegal in Vietnam but wildlife trafficking remains widespread. Other items often found smuggled into the country include pangolin scales, rhino horns and tiger carcasses.

  • EV batteries getting second life on California power grid

    Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said it has 25 megawatt-hours of storage capacity made up of 1,300 former EV batteries tied to a solar energy facility in Lancaster, California. The project is believed to be the first of its kind selling power into a wholesale market and earned $1 million last year, according to Chief Executive Freeman Hall.

  • Frozen Shark Found on Cape Cod Beach During Arctic Blast

    A dead shark was found frozen on a Cape Cod beach on Saturday, February 4, as Arctic air brought record cold temperatures to Massachusetts.Local photographer Amie Medeiros said she found the shark on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis on Saturday afternoon. Shark biologist John Chisholm identified the creature as a porbeagle shark.Cape Wide News said the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy was notified of the discovery.The low temperature in Dennis on Saturday was -8 degrees Fahrenheit. Credit: @capeimagesbyamie via Storyful

  • 4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Ontario largest to hit Buffalo area in decades

    A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was "lightly felt" in Ontario after it hit near Buffalo, N.Y., Earthquakes Canada said Monday – a light quake by international measures but the largest to hit the area in more than a half-century. No significant damage was reported in the hours after Monday morning's earthquake and none would be expected to accompany one of its size, said Stephen Halchuk, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. A search of recorded seismic activity within 100 kilometres showed th